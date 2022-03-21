WATCH: Mithali Raj's biopic 'Shaabash Mithu' teaser shows how a woman took on the gentleman's game

The teaser of 'Shaabash Mithu' a film based on the life story of Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj has been released today. Actress Taapsee Pannu will be seen portraying the role of Raj.

The teaser starts with the crowd cheering and the commentator saying, "First time in Indian cricket, the player who has been most consistent. It's a magical moment for India."

All this while Taapsee (Mithali) is getting ready to go on the pitch and soon she is out on the field, donning No.3 on the back and the crowd erupts.

Skipper Mithali Raj, who is currently in New Zealand leading the Indian cricket team at her record fourth World Cup, is known for breaking records and creating history in the women's game.



The film 'Shabaash Mithu' will emphasize the hardships and achievements of Raj, who has been playing for the Indian team for 23 years now. The film will also focus on the Indian women's cricket team as the line below the title indicates 'The unheard story of women in blue.'

Both Taapee Pannu and Mithali Raj drooped the teaser of the film on social media and wrote, "In a sport dominated by Gentlemen, she did not bother to rewrite history…Instead she created HERSTORY!"

The teaser looks very promising and inspiring, and like others, we are also looking forward to the film's release date being announced.



'Shabaash Mith'u has been shot across domestic and international locations. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu's creative producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven.