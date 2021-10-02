Neeraj Chopra takes his javelin throw to 'another level' while scuba diving in the Maldives

This is certainly something that sports fans were not expecting from a man of many talents. Neeraj Chopra is vacationing in the Maldives and has been posting about his time off from practice and constant celebrity events. One of his videos was of him mimicking a javelin being thrown while being underwater. He posted this on his instagram page and has since, garnered a lot of attention.

Giving a humorous twist to it, he put the caption ""Aasman par, zameen pe, ya underwater, I'm always thinking of the javelin!" PS: Training shuru ho gayi hai,"

While underwater training has actually been known for its intense muscle developments, Neeraj definitley needed this break from his exhausting post-Olympic schedule. He has been invited for several felicitation ceremonies along with reality shows such as KBC. It was reported that he had to leave a ceremony in his hometown because he developed a slight fever. The vacation of course was much needed and he will be back soon to kickstart the run to Paris 2024.



