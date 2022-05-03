From Lee to Williams: Athletes dazzle on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet

Taking place on the first Monday of every May, the Met Gala 2022 - also known as the "The Oscars of the East Coast" or "Fashion's Biggest Night" made for a glittering show with stars from various walks of life descending on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

The theme for this year's Met Gala was kept as "In America: An Anthology of Fashion - Gilded Glamour" and took heavy inspiration from the period 1870-1900 which saw a lot of extravagant fashion, boosted by the economic growth during that span.

The term 'Gilded Glamour' originally belongs to the name of a book by Mark Twain and Charles Dudley Warner that was published in 1873.

Hosted by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King, the Met Gala 2022 had Vogue's Anna Wintour, Tom Ford and Instagram's Adam Mosseri as honorary co-chairs for the event.

#MetGala co-chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have arrived on the red carpet in NYC



Watch the livestream: https://t.co/66XskEAO4g pic.twitter.com/Ifwz634QjM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 2, 2022

While the who's who of the entertainment industry turned heads with their outlandish looks, the athletes also served up some dishy looks with the likes of a Super Bowl champion to a 7-time Grand Slam winner to an Olympic gold medallist featuring in the star-studded list.



Here's a look at the sports icons who attended the Met Gala 2022:

1. Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki with husband and former basketball star David Lee (Source: Getty)

Former World No. 1 tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki absolutely slayed in her Christian Siriano ensemble at the Met Gala 2022, arriving with her husband and former basketball star David Lee on her arm.

2. Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union



Gabrielle Union and former NBA player Dwayne Wade (Source: AP)

Former NBA player Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attended the Met Gala 2022 and grabbed quite a few eyeballs in their white ensembles.

Dwyane Wade offers advice to dads who have trans children pic.twitter.com/sGvAj2xffw — Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2022

3. Venus Williams



Venus Williams (Source: Getty)

If anybody understood the assignment right, it was 7-time Grand Slam champion and elder sister to Serena, Venus Williams. A regular on the red carpet, Venus walked in a chic pantsuit designed by Chloé. The younger Williams gave this year's Met Gala a miss, however.

It's easy to ID who's wearing Chloé tonight. Just look for the fabulous #MetGala attendees in sunglasses and chic tailoring like Venus Williams. See more red carpet arrivals here: https://t.co/REM5NhoYbx pic.twitter.com/KeUKU2bxjv — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 3, 2022

4. Chloe Kim



Chloe Kim (Source: Getty)

Set on "feeling like a princess", Olympic gold medallist snowboarder Chloe Kim made her debut at the Met Gala red carpet and looked picture-perfect in her fluffy white Giambattista Valli Couture ball gown, which featured red feathers.

This #MetGala look would put @ChloeKim at the top of the podium (again). pic.twitter.com/Yk0vTCHgXI — Team USA (@TeamUSA) May 3, 2022

5. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook (Source: Getty)

Perpetually in the middle of controversy, Lakers star Russell Westbrook turned heads with his unusual outfit for the Met Gala 2022, as was inevitable. Wearing a Thom Browne kilt, Westbrook looked like he has travelled right from the past.

Russell Westbrook went to The MET GALA as a monopoly piece. https://t.co/YzG00OAGzp — SYDNEY CASTILLO (@sydneyisfunny) May 3, 2022

6. Nyjah Huston



Nyjah Huston (Source: Getty)

Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston made his second appearance at the Met Gala and this time he chose to channel a blue Vivienne Westwood suit.

7. Odell Beckham Jr.







NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. stitched together a last-minute emerald green look for his Met Gala 2022 appearance and ensured that he notched up the quirk factor with this outfit.

8. Eileen Gu



Olympic gold medallist Eileen Gu (Source: Getty)

Olympic freestyle skier and model Eileen Gu put an edgy spin on 'Gilded Glamour' at Met Gala and wore a Louis Vuitton leather mini-dress to the white-tie affair. The 18-year-old American has controversially competed for China since 2019.



