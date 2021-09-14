Met Gala 2021: Athletes turn up the style in pursuit of the American Dream

Hold your breath, gentle ladies and gents because it's that time of the year when the fashion world gets tizzy - albeit, creatively so, and busy as well, in interpreting the theme of the annual Met Gala. We won't leave you guessing this one, don't worry, because more often than not, the Met Gala themes turn out to be aphoristically simple but nobody did say the execution of it had to be kept so blithe, did they?



Traditionally happening on the first Monday of May of every year, the Met Gala 2020 got postponed indefinitely and we had to (im)patiently wait to let our eyes feast on the bizarre outfits that our favourite stars sported at the event. The Met Gala 2021 made a thumping comeback this year, bizarre, alien-ish outfits et al as stars brought their version of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion", which many also took to be the representation of the American Dream.

Descending on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in their outlandish avatars, sporting icons ranging from Naomi Osaka to Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe turned up the fashion notch at the grand event. Here's taking a look at our favourite arrivals that made our jaws go wide open:



1. Naomi Osaka



Naomi Osaka (Source: Getty)

Blending her Japanese and Haitian influences, 4-time Grand Slam champion and tennis ace Naomi Osaka turned up in a look curated by Louis Vuitton and stole the oomph on the red carpet.







2. Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe

Trust Megan Rapinoe to turn heads with her look as she turned up in the colours of the American flag and of course, her shocking pink-lilac hair did the talking. Moreover, she was carrying a clutch with the words - 'In Gay We Trust' boldly imprinted on it, matching with her pantsuit colours. You go, girl!

3. Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova (Source: Getty)

Dabbling both as an erstwhile tennis queen to still a reigning fashion queen, Maria Sharapova looked chic and glamorous in a mustard Gabriela Hearst gown that reminded us of old Hollywood charm. Tune up the jazz, somebody?





4. Serena Williams

Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Yes, we see you are holding your breath like we suggested because this is going to take it all away. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams is not afraid of explosive styles and therefore pairing a silver Gucci body suit with a pink feather-laden cape seemed like the most ordinary thing to do for this tennis champion. There is no denying the oomph she has packed in with this look!

5. Simone Biles

Simone Biles (Source: Getty)

When it comes to creating a dress for the most celebrated Olympian of recent times - what do you do? Tasked with this tall order, Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area decided to create an ensemble that is fit only for a multiple-time Olympic champion like Simone Biles. Donning a star-embellished black catsuit, a mini dress and of course, a whopping 98-pound skirt studded with Swarovski crystals, phew, Biles turned heads and how in this showgirl inspired look.

6. Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu





Fresh off her US Open 2021 win, 18-year-old Emma Raducanu is already a budding fashion icon and her ensemble can attest for that! Deciding to play it chic and classy, the British teenager chose a Chanel black-and-white outfit for the event. We might be on a hunch, but Raducanu and the colour black share a secret love affair (she turned up in a black, sparkly LBD in the US Open photo-op too!)





7. Stephen Curry



Ayesha and Steph Curry

Knowing just how to glam it up, power couple Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry dazzled at the Met Ball. Styled by Jason Bolden, both Ayesha and Steph looked way too glamorous - the golden touch making it more dreamy. For Steph, the NBA star donned a navy blue blazer that featured an intricate jewel-adorned design on the sleeves and back of the blazer and ensured that he complemented his wife, who looked bold and stunning in an Atelier Versace gown.

8. Tom Daley

Tom Daley

﻿Looking dapper in his black suit, British diver and LGBTQ icon, Tom Daley arrived in style at the Met Gala 2021. Coming with the Moschino brigade, Tom was a sight to behold at the event - a breather for the eyes.





9. Nia Dennis



Nia Dennis





Gymnast Nia Dennis does know how to do her style well as she turned up on the Met Gala carpets looking stunning in a blue bodysuit and showed her flexibility with a few gymnastic steps on the Met stairs. What power! The event couldn't have gotten off to a better start than with this entrance!





10. Sunisa Lee

Sunisa Lee





Reigning Olympic champion, USA's star gymnast Sunisa Lee decided to channel gold as her colour at the Met Gala 2021.









11. Venus Williams

Venus Williams

We can never get enough of Venus Williams, can we? At the Met Gala 2021, the senior Williams came decked up in plush red and did her hair in a double two-tier bun that bobbled up ahead and caught eyes! Trust Venus to make a statement!





12. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Making his Met Gala debut in style, basketball star Russell Westbrook went all-out to totally get his look right for the event. Deciding to dye his hair in the shape of the American star and match with his tuxedo, Westbrook was quite the stunner!





13. Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

A star in the racing world, Lewis Hamilton also knows his style books well and he does dress for a cause as he turned up at the Met Gala 2021 sporting a very off-beat look that was designed to grab eyeballs. In order to promote emerging Black fashion designers, Lewis Hamilton collaborated with Kenneth Nicholson to stir up this rather, wild but memorable look.