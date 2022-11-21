Femina's Fabulous 40 list for 2022 includes 8 sports entities

Summing up how India's women athletes continued to rise in the global sphere in 2022, 'Femina's Fabulous 40' - a list of women who have raised their voices, fought battles, supported communities and inspired millions - features eight sports entities this year.

India's leading women's magazine, in its November 2022 issue, features boxer Nikhat Zareen, 16-year-old judoka Linthoi Chanambam and 94-year-old athlete Bhagwani Devi Dagar on the cover.

Last year, Mirabai Chanu, Rani Rampal and Bhavani Devi had featured on the cover. Of those three, only Mirabai continues to be featured in the list in 2022 as well.

Apart from Nikhat Zareen, Linthoi Chanambam and Bhagwani Devi, five other spots in the 'Fabulous 40' list have been reserved for sports stars.

- The Indian women's cricket team, which won a silver at this year's Commonwealth Games, which is India's first-ever medal in cricket in a multi-sport event, and then won a bilateral series in England after 23 years.

- Judokas Tulika Maan and Sushila Devi share space. Both women won medals at the CWG, where the veteran Sushila also established herself as the most successful Indian judoka in history.

- Weightlifters Harjinder Kaur and Bindyarani Devi join Mirabai Chanu among the women weightlifters bringing back CWG laurels.

- The successful women's wrestling contingent at CWG 2022 is also one of the 40 names on the list. Vinesh Phogat, Divya Kakran, Sakshi Malik, Pooja Gehlot, Antim Panghal and Pooja Sihag share space here.

- PV Sindhu, Treesa Jolly and Malvika Bansod are the three badminton players finishing the list.

They defy stereotypes about "age", and give us the power to believe that anything is possible. Presenting Linthoi Chananbam, Bhagwani Devi Dagar and Nikhat Zareen on our power-packed anniversary coverEditor: Ambika MuttooPhotographer: Charudutt Chitrak pic.twitter.com/zoeYIaEr0X — Femina (@FeminaIndia) November 17, 2022

The magazine described the list of women as those "who lead us into the zone of inspiration, making us believe that anything is possible. Women who have worked hard, not only for themselves but also for others."

President Droupadi Murmu and International Booker Prize winner Geetanajli Shree are some of the other 32 names in the list.