Commonwealth Games 2022: Shushila Devi becomes most successful Indian judo player

Indian judoka Shushila Likmabam became the most successful athlete in judo from the country after confirming a medal at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Hailing from Manipur, the 27-year-old judoka won her first medal in the Commonwealth Games during the 2014 Glasgow Games where she won the silver medal, competing in the 48kg category.

In fact, Shushila's consistent performances also saw her becoming the only Indian judo athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

At the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, Shushila Devi defeated Harriet Bonface of Malawi and won by Ippon to progress into the semi-finals where she saw off Priscilla Morand of Mauritius to seal a medal for India, making her a double medallist at the Games.

No other judo player has been able to medal more than once at the Commonwealth Games, making Shushila the most successful Indian judoka.

She will be facing Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa in the gold medal match.

Other than Shushila, three other Indian judokas have also made it to the bronze medal matches - Suchika (Women's 57kg), Jasleen Singh (Men's 66kg), Vijay Kumar (Men's 60kg).