WATCH: Aamir Khan cries, gives standing ovation after watching Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was seen wiping away his tears with the sleeves of his shirt while stepping out of the private screening of the new sports movie Jhund. Aamir was overwhelmed by the movie and also said "it is one of the greatest films" by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

In this biographical movie, the veteran actor plays the role of Vijay Barse – a social worker who inspired slum kids to form a football team.

In a video uploaded by T-series, Aamir Khan can be seen praising the makers of the movie as well complimenting the cast for their work. When the screening ended Aamir hugged all the cast and said, "What a film. My God. Bohut hi behtareen film hai (It's an amazing film)."

"It has happened for the first time that a film has received a standing ovation during a private screening. I don't have words to say. The way you have captured the emotions of girls and boys of India, it's unbelievable. The way the children have worked is unbelievable," he added.



Talking about Sr. Bachchan, Aamir said "What work he has done! He has done great films in his career. But this is one of his best films. One of his greatest films."

T 4201 - Aayi yeh toli hai, haath milake ek hi cheez boli hai. Aaj aayega trailer, bas rehna taiyaar aap! pic.twitter.com/bJqXjaOzLZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 23, 2022

Expected to break from the typical formulae of a sports film with Big B at the helm, Jhund has been directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, who shot to fame with Marathi blockbuster Sairat and the critically acclaimed 2013 film, Fandry. Jhund will be Nagraj's first directorial venture in the Hindi language, as well.



The movie will be releasing in theatres on March 4th.