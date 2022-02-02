Amitabh Bachchan-led sports film Jhund readies for a March release

Marking the first big release of Amitabh Bachchan in 2022, the veteran actor will be seen playing the role of Vijay Barse, the founder of the NGO Slum Soccer in an earthy sports drama titled Jhund that will hit the theatres on March 4th.

Directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule of Sairat fame, Jhund is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

Although the film finished shooting a couple of years back, the release kept getting pushed back repeatedly because of the ongoing pandemic situation. In fact, Jhund couldn't even be released on any OTT platform owing to certain copyright issues. However, Jhund will finally see the light of the silver screen when it opens in the theatres on March 4th.

Expected to break from the typical formulae of a sports film with Big B at the helm, Jhund has been directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, who shot to fame with Marathi blockbuster Sairat and the critically acclaimed 2013 film, Fandry. Jhund will be Nagraj's first directorial venture in the Hindi language, as well.



Taking to social media, Amitabh Bachchan dropped the poster of the film with the new release date and a catchy caption saying - "Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! (Be ready to fight with this group) Humari team aa rahi hai (our team is coming to come) #Jhund, releasing on 4th March, 2022 in cinemas near you."

While we are used to hearing the voiceover of Senior Bachchan in several sports films (like Lagaan) or playing the role of a physically impaired chess grandmaster in Wazir, to see Amitabh Bachchan in the role of Vijay Barse, a professor who encourages street children to build a football team, in order to help them find a purpose in life, will definitely be different and rawer in spirit.

