Special Olympic Winter Games 2025: Bharti wins her second snowboarding gold

Bharti won her second gold medal in snowboarding as India added five more medals to their tally across two sports at the Special Olympic World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, on Wednesday.

Bharti won India's third gold medal in snowboarding, whereas Nirmala Devi won India's first gold medal at the competition in the sport of Alpine Skiing.

Following her Novice Giant Slalom gold medal, Bharti had another brilliant outing to win the gold medal at the Novice Slalom F25 final. Meanwhile, Hem Chand finished sixth in the same event.

On the other hand, Harshita Thakur clinched her second medal at the event by winning the bronze medal in the F26 Novice Slalom Final.

Golden glory for Bharti in Snowboarding - Novice Slalom Final (F25) at the Special Olympics World Winter Games. She shines bright, bringing home the top spot for SO Bharat!🇮🇳#SpecialOlympicsBharat #WorldWinterGames #Turin2025 #InclusionRevolution #Krantikhelse #UniteInspireLead pic.twitter.com/M3EteQrlso — Special Olympics Bharat (@SOlympicsBharat) March 12, 2025

However, Sameer Yadav, who won India's first gold medal on Tuesday, could not add another one to his tally and finished fourth in the Novice Slalom F24 final.

Three medals in alpine skiing

India also opened their medal tally in alpine skiing by winning three medals on the day - One gold and two silver medals.

Radha Devi clinched India's first medal in the sport as she clinched a silver medal in Intermediate Giant Slalom Final F01. Meanwhile, Nirmala Devi won the gold medal in the Intermediate Giant Slalom Final F06.

The final medal of the day went to Abhishek Kumar, who clinched a silver medal in the Novice Giant Slalom Final M02.

At the end of the day, India had nine medals overall from the competition - 4 Gold, 4 Silver, and a Bronze.