Special Olympic Winter Games: Bharti, Sameer win snowboarding gold

Indian athletes had a brilliant start to the 2025 Special Olympic World Winter Games, winning four medals, which included two gold and two silver medals in snowboarding at Turin, Italy, on Tuesday.

Sameer Yadav and Bharti won gold medals for India in the F13 and F14 Novice Giant Slalom Final, respectively. Hem Chand won the silver medal in F14 Novice Giant Slalom Final to complete a double podium for India.

The last medal of the day went to Harshita Thakur, who won a silver medal in F16 Novice Giant Slalom Final with a timing of 49.970s.

A fantastic day for India🇮🇳 at the 1⃣2⃣th Special Olympics Winter Games 2025 as our talented athletes clinched a total of 4⃣ medals🏅 on its first medal day event.



Samir Yadav and Bharti won 1⃣ Gold🥇 each in Snowboarding (Novice Gaint Slalom) while Hem Chand & Harshita picked… pic.twitter.com/dzihACwmkn — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) March 12, 2025

The Winter Games

This is the 12th edition of the Special Olympics World Winter Games and is returning after a gap of eight years. Over 1,500 athletes from 100 countries are taking part in eight sports.

India has sent a contingent of 30 athletes who are participating across six sports - Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Floorball, Short Track Speed Skating, Snowboarding, and Snowshoeing.