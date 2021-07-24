Shooting
Tokyo Olympics: Shooting LIVE Day 1, 24 July - Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil kick starts Indian campaign - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Shooting on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.
The Women's 10m Air Rifle duo of Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan will kick start the Indian campaign in Shooting today. The qualification round is expected to start at 5 am IST, followed by the final.
- 24 July 2021 12:11 AM GMT
Apurvi falls below 30 in standings
A poor second series means that the experienced Apurvi Chandela has fallen below 30. She could only manage 102.5 in the second series.
- 24 July 2021 12:08 AM GMT
Fantastic shooting from Elavenil
Taking her time seemed to have worked wonders for Elavenil, as she shoots a fantastic 106.0 in her third series. This has helped her climb up to the tenth spot with score of 314.3.
Apurvi Chandela yet to complete her second series!
- 24 July 2021 12:02 AM GMT
Elavenil taking her time now
Elavenil Valarivan blitzed out her shots in the first two series. She seems to have understood that she does not really have to do that, has slowed down and is yet to take a shot in their third series.
- 23 July 2021 11:59 PM GMT
Apurvi shoots 9.5!
Apurvi Chandela has shot below par 9.5 in her fourth shot of the second series. This has drastically pulled her down to the 29th position!
- 23 July 2021 11:56 PM GMT
Rules - Explained
In case anyone is wondering what and how are things going about. Here is a quick explainer.
The shooters have to shoot six series of 10 shots each from a distance of 10m in 75 minutes. The top eight at the end of the 60 shots move to the final medal match, whereas the rest will bid goodbye to their Olympic dream.
- 23 July 2021 11:53 PM GMT
Elavenil 22nd after two series
The young Elavenil Valarivan is ranked 22nd with 208.3 points after two series of 10 shots each. She shot 104 in the second series.
- 23 July 2021 11:49 PM GMT
Apurvi shoots 104.5 in first series
Apurvi Chandela is currently placed 15th with a score of 104.5 in the first series.
- 23 July 2021 11:43 PM GMT
Elavenil shoots 104.3 in the first series
Elavenil Valarivan has shot a total of 104.3 after the first series of 10 shots. She is currently placed 24th.
Chandela is yet to finish her first series! Now that's some high level calmness on display by Apurvi!
- 23 July 2021 11:40 PM GMT
Elavenil blitzing out her shots
While the young Elavenil Valarivan is blitzing out her shots, the more experienced Apurvi Chandela seems to be taking her own sweet time. Both have started off decently, and are well placed in the rankings.
- 23 July 2021 11:38 PM GMT
The Qualification round is underway
The qualification round is underway at the Asaka Shooting Range. The shooters are currently in the process of shooting the first series of 10 shots each.