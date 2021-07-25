Tokyo Olympics: Shooting LIVE Day 2, July 25 — Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini take charge — Updates, score, results, blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Shooting on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.



After a disappointing Day 1 for India's top shooters, on Day 2 India's hopes will be shouldered by Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal in women's 10m air pistol event on Sunday. Yashaswini and Manu go into the competition as world number one and two, respectively. Can they lift our spirit in shooting again?

It will be followed by the Men's Skeet duo of Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan and then by Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar in the men's 10m air rifle.