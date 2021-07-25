Shooting
Tokyo Olympics: Shooting LIVE Day 2, July 25 — Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini take charge — Updates, score, results, blog
After a disappointing day 1 for the shooters, India's charge will be up on Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal on Day 2 of Tokyo Olympics. Follow LIVE updates.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for Shooting on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.
After a disappointing Day 1 for India's top shooters, on Day 2 India's hopes will be shouldered by Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal in women's 10m air pistol event on Sunday. Yashaswini and Manu go into the competition as world number one and two, respectively. Can they lift our spirit in shooting again?
It will be followed by the Men's Skeet duo of Angad Bajwa and Mairaj Khan and then by Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar in the men's 10m air rifle.
Live Updates
- 25 July 2021 12:40 AM GMT
- 25 July 2021 12:40 AM GMT
- 25 July 2021 12:36 AM GMT
Yashaswini moves up to number 12
A fantastic show in the second series means that Yashaswini Deswal has moved up to number 12 in the standings. She finally seems to have gotten into her groove.
- 25 July 2021 12:30 AM GMT
Serbia's Arunovic Zorana leads the field
This is how the top eight looks at the moment
- 25 July 2021 12:24 AM GMT
Manu Bhaker faltering a bit
Manu Bhaker seems to be faltering a bit in her second series. Four of her six shots have been 9s and she has fallen down in the standings.
- 25 July 2021 12:22 AM GMT
Did You Know?
The Tokyo Olympics is the first time that women pistol shooters are shooting 60 shots in the qualification round.
- 25 July 2021 12:18 AM GMT
Inconsistent start for Yashaswini
A highly inconsistent start for Yashaswini, who finds herself at number 28 after her first series. Five 10s, four 9s and an eight in her first ten shots!
- 25 July 2021 12:14 AM GMT
Fantastic start for Manu Bhaker
Manu Bhaker shoots a brilliant 98 in her first series and is ranked 3rd currently.
- 25 July 2021 12:12 AM GMT
Indians taking their time
The Indians are taking their own sweet time out there. Both of them are still in the process of shooting their first series of 10 shots.
- 25 July 2021 12:10 AM GMT
Yashaswini struggling
Unlike her counterpart, Yashaswini has not had a great start. She will have to get her act right quickly.