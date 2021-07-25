Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 1, July 24 - Victory for MC Mary Kom, Manish Kaushik in action - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Boxing on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics!

India's MC Mary Kom will be in action in the Flyweight 48kg-51kg event. The match is is expected to start at 1:30 PM IST

Also in action is Manish Kaushik who will fight in the Men's Lightweight 57kg-63kg event at 3:30 PM IST.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!











