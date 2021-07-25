Boxing
Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 1, July 24 - Victory for MC Mary Kom, Manish Kaushik in action - Updates, Scores, Result, Blog
India continues its quest for a medal in boxing with Mary Kom and Manish Kaushik set to fight today
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog for Boxing on Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics!
India's MC Mary Kom will be in action in the Flyweight 48kg-51kg event. The match is is expected to start at 1:30 PM IST
Also in action is Manish Kaushik who will fight in the Men's Lightweight 57kg-63kg event at 3:30 PM IST.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 25 July 2021 8:20 AM GMT
Click here to read how Mary Kom progressed through to the round of 16.
- 25 July 2021 8:16 AM GMT
Some respite for India after a dismal day in the other events. Mary Kom will be pleased with herself despite the brilliant challenge laid down by Hernandez. Onto to the next round.
Stay tuned because we have Manish Kaushik in action at 3:30pm.
- 25 July 2021 8:14 AM GMT
She is through to the last 16 with a split decision.
- 25 July 2021 8:12 AM GMT
60 seconds remain
The referee has had to stop the bout twice. Hernandez and Kom continue to go at each other including two pushes against the ropes. Hernandez is told off for holding Kom. This is nail biting as neither of the two have been dominative. The energy levels have dropped and Kom might feel that she has done enough.
- 25 July 2021 8:10 AM GMT
3rd round
Hernandez is now fired up and has put Mary Kom on the backfoot. Kom seems to be caught off guard but has also replied with tactful evasions.
- 25 July 2021 8:09 AM GMT
The judges are divided on the points division so it will not be a unanimous decision. it is extremely close.
- 25 July 2021 8:07 AM GMT
Round 2 begins
Hernandez has come out more aggressively and is countering Mary Kom a lot. The Indian maintains her composure and is fighting back as well with her own combinations.