Who is Saurabh Chaudhary? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Earnings, Olympics performance

Saurabh Chaudhary is a shooter who has already made a name for himself internationally; as he will compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. The teenager currently holds two world records, one in 10m air pistol and one in 10m pistol mixed team. Saurabh made his senior ISSF debut and set a world record in 10m air pistol, earning him not only a gold medal in the tournament but also a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

How Old is Saurabh Chaudhary?

Saurabh Chaudhary, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Kalina village, was born on May 12, 2002, and is only 19 years old. Saurabh used to travel 15 kilometres from his village to get training every day, and he showed some impressive results right away in the first few days, which drew the attention of his coach, Amit Sheoran.

Because owning a pistol is a luxury, Saurabh's family bought him the equipment after taking out a loan to support him. They even helped him build a shooting range in his backyard so he could practise at home.

What are Saurabh Chaudhary's achievements?

Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker

Saurabh's efforts soon paid off, and in 2018, he introduced himself to India and the rest of the world.



He won three gold medals at the ISSF Junior WorldCup in 2018 in three different events: individual 10m Air Pistol, team 10m Air Pistol, and mixed team 10m Air Pistol. Along with the victory, In the same tournament, he also set a junior world record.



Later that year, in the 2018 Asian Games, Saurabh won gold in the individual 10m Air Pistol event, defeating the tournament's senior participants. He became the youngest Indian shooter to win an Asian Games gold medal, as well as the fifth Indian shooter to do so.

Saurabh capped off a spectacular year by winning three additional medals in the ISSF World Shooting Championships, including a gold, silver, and bronze. He also won a gold medal at the Argentina Youth Olympics. He accomplished so much as a young player, despite the fact that he was just 16 years old at the time.

After dominating junior events, it was time for him to compete in senior tournaments. In 2019, he began his senior career with a gold medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, shooting a world record 245. Along with the gold, he earned a spot in the Tokyo Olympics.

His fruitful partnership with Manu Bhaker, a teenage shooter like him, began with a gold medal in the mixed team event. This young pair began to dominate the mixed team events, winning gold at all three other ISSF World Cups and a silver in the 2019 ISSF World Cup final.

Saurabh Chaudhary earned another gold and a bronze medal in the individual 10m Air Pistol events at the 2019 ISSF Shooting World Cups. In addition, he won the national championships in 2020.

Saurabh Chaudhary extended his good run at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, capturing gold in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team and men's team events, as well as silver in the solo event.

Earnings

Saurabh Chaudhary earns Rs. 50,000 each month as part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports flagship programme, The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The youngster has shown tremendous potential throughout his career. He began performing excellently at the junior level and has continued to dominate at the senior level as well.



#OlympicsKiAasha #TokyoOlympics : Saurabh Chaudhary



India's shooting star @SChaudhary2002 is all set for his maiden Olympics at Tokyo.



Watch his journey and let your wishes pour in for our young talented player !

🎦 https://t.co/6BOS7Y93mA



All the best Saurabh. 👍 pic.twitter.com/GcWqCwiz1r — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) June 9, 2021

Saurabh will make his Olympic debut in Tokyo after being selected for the Indian shooting squad. He is confident and expecting to bring home a medal just like Abhinav Bindra in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.