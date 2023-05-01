Rudrankksh Patil signs with Baseline Ventures for commercial representation

Baseline Ventures has signed Olympics-bound World Champion, Rudrankksh Patil to represent him in all commercial aspects.

Rudrankksh Patil became the ISSF Shooting World Cup Gold medallist in the men’s 10m Rifle individual event in Cairo, Egypt. The young shooter is 19 and only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to have won the world championship gold. In addition, Rudrankksh topped the ranking and became the world’s number one in the category.



"I am thrilled to join Baseline Ventures and be a part of their esteemed roster of athletes," said Rudrankksh Patil. “Their reputation for excellence precedes them, and I am excited to work with Baseline Ventures to achieve my goals and aspirations as a professional athlete.”



The MD & Co-founder of Baseline Ventures, Tuhin Mishra, welcomed Rudrankksh saying that "We are excited to have Rudrankksh Patil on board with us. We believe that Rudrankksh’s talent and potential align perfectly with our values and mission, and we look forward to helping him achieve greatness both on and off the field."



Rudrankksh, who started shooting in 2015, tasted his first bout of success at the 2021 ISSF Jr World Championships, where he finished with a silver. He wound up with a gold at the ISSF Junior World Cup (2022), followed by a gold at the National Games.

Notably, he opened his senior medal tally with a gold at the World Championships. Since then, he has participated in numerous international shooting events, winning multiple medals along the way. Rudrankksh Patil won gold in October’s ISSF World Championships final, thereby securing a Paris 2024 Olympics Quota for India.

