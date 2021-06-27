India's Saurabh Chaudhury and Manu Bhaker show silver lining in shooting ahead of Olympics

The mixed event matches were conducted at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Croatia. Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker missed their gold medal-winning record by a whisker in 10m air pistol mixed event.



The 10m air pistol and rifle mixed events were competed. The Tokyo-bound shooters were expected to clinch medals based on their track records. Since the introduction of the event, Indians have been dominating the medal charts.

With Tokyo Olympics less than a month away, the competition level at the world cup has been at the highest levels. Olympians and world champions have been producing extraordinary scores.

Saurabh and Manu win silver missed out on the Gold

The sensational Indian shooting duo of Manu and Saurabh has been dominating the 10m air pistol mixed event. After winning the gold medal five times, they were the favorites to win. However, the level of competition was intense and close in Croatia today.

The Russian team comprising Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov defeated the Indian duo. Albeit, the match was a neck-to-neck game.

On one side was Olympic silver medalist Vitalina and on the other were the world record holders Manu and Saurabh. The pressure and level of shooters increased the heat of the match.

The match at many points came to a level where predicting the winner was a tough call. But, the Russians defeated Indians by 16-12. In the end, Indians were leading by one point, but the Russians then took back-to-back two points winning the match.

Manu Bhaker shot 8.9 and 9.7 in her last two shots and looked quite disappointed. Saurabh also didn't have his best outing today as he shot 9's.

Nevertheless, with the intensity of competition, shooters could still reach the top two. Especially, after beating Iran's Javad Foroughi who has now defeated Saurabh two times to clinch the gold medal in the men's events.

Abhishek and Yashaswini miss out on the Bronze medal

Another Indian 10m air pistol duo in the fray, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, and Abhishek Verma, also made it to the top 4. The Indians went up against the Iranian's for the bronze medal match. The Iran team comprising Javad Foroughi and Golnoush Sebghatollahi outnumbered Indians by 17-7.