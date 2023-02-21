ISSF World Cup: Tilottama Sen wins bronze in 10m Air Rifle

Youngster Tilottama Sen clinched the bronze in the 10m Air Rifle women's category on Tuesday at the ongoing ISSF World Cup 2023 in Cairo, Egypt. She finished third behind Great Britain's Seonaid Mcintosh and Switzerland's Nina Christen in the Ranking match.

Apart from 14-year-old Sen, there were two other Indians in the mix, namely Narmada Raju and Ramita Jindal. Narmada scored a total of 155.9 to finish 7th as Ramita just finished behind Sen to finish 4th with a total of 261.8.

Tilottama finished third with a total of 262 to win India's second bronze of the competition, thereby taking the country's medal tally to five. Earlier today, Rudrankksh Patil won the gold in 10m Air Rifle men's event, his second of the World Cup.

Karnataka girl Sen rose to fame after she just missed out on the gold medal at the National Games 2022 in the 10m Air Rifle women's event, and ultimately had to settle for silver.