ISSF Shooting World Cup: Rudrankksh Patil wins gold in 10m Air Rifle

Reigning World champion in the 10m Air Rifle, Rudrankksh Patil won the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle individual event at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

Rudrankksh defeated Maximilian Ulbrich from German with a score of 16-8 in the gold medal match.

Earlier, Rudrankksh qualified for the Ranking matches after finishing 7th in the qualification round with a score of 629.3. After finishing in the first position in ranking matches, Rudrankksh qualified for the gold medal match.

Other Indian shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Hriday Hazarika narrowly missed out on the qualification.

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil wins gold in the 10m Air Rifle event at the ongoing #issfworldcup in Cairo, Egypt.



This is his second gold medal here, after having won in the 10m rifle mixed team event with Narmada Raju. pic.twitter.com/4yPxzMiLUQ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 21, 2023

This is the fourth medal and third gold of India in this world cup with Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar (Gold, 10m Air Pistol), Rudrankksh Patil and Narmada Raju (Gold, 10m Air Rifle), and Varun Toman (Bronze, 10m Air Pistol) winning the previous medals.



Gold in Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle

This is the second gold for Rudrankksh as he combined with Narmada Raju win the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event yesterday. The Indians defeated Hungary's Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes 16-6 in the final to win India's first gold medal in Cairo.

Teaming up for the first time, Patil and Raju had also topped the qualification round with an impressive score of 635.8.