A look at the guns and equipment to be used by Indian shooters at Tokyo Olympics

The most awaited mega-quadrennial games in the history of the Olympics are almost here. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will soon begin.



India is sending a terrific medal-winning shooting contingent this year. 15 events will be part of the shooting sport at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Watching ace shooters hit the bull's eye at the Olympics will thrill the viewers. While some will aim with small-bore rifles, some shooters will aim with shotgun and pistol. The ammunition, recoils, and the different kind of guns used by champions will be fun to watch. Let's have a look at the weapons used by Olympians in different events. PISTOL The entire nation has seen Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker producing unbeatable performances with their 10m air pistols. The 10m air pistol fires with the air compression pre-filled in the cylinders. Shooters aim at the sight picture which is in the shape of a W. In a 10m pistol event air pellets are used, which are flat on the front. Athletes can only use one hand.

Manu Bhaker (Source: DNA India)



Rahi Sarnobat recently clinched the gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Croatia in the 25m pistol women's event. Sarnobat competes with a sports pistol. The 25m sports pistol is shorter than the air pistol. The maximum weight of the pistol is 1400g.

The ammunition used is customary rimfire cartridges in caliber 5.6mm. In this pistol, 5 shots can be loaded at one time in the magazine. Athletes can use only one hand in this event as well.

Rahi Sarnobat (Source: Scroll)

RIFLE



Shooting fans are always curious about the special robot-like clothing that rifle shooters wear. In both 10m air rifle and 50m rifle, 3 positions event shooters have to wear specialized clothing because of the weight of the rifle. The clothing from head to toe helps them in stabilizing their bodies. 10m air rifle's weight can be a maximum of 5.5 kgs. Air rifle also works on pre-filled compressed air in the cylinders, and air pellets which are flat at the front. Aishwary Pratap Singh stunned everyone by winning the gold medal in ISSF World Cup, New Delhi in the 50m rifle 3 positions event. The young Indian used a small-bore single-loaded rifle to achieve this feat. The maximum weight of the rifle is 8kgs for men and 6.5kgs for women.

Aishwary Pratap Singh (Source: The Hindu)

SHOTGUN



Shotgun matches are one of the most fun matches to watch. There is a style in which shooters shoot one by one. Indian Tokyo-bound shooter Angad Vir Singh Bajwa has a world record in the skeet men's event.

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa (Source: Scroll)

If you are a shooting fan, you must have seen the interesting match of shotgun shooters aiming in the air. As the name suggests the weapon used is a shotgun.

