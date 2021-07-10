TIME magazine names Saurabh Chaudhary as the athlete to watch out for in Tokyo Olympics

The TIME, on Friday, released its list of athletes to watch out for at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The list, which included 48 athletes from across the globe, also had the name of the Indian star shooter Saurabh Chaudhary.



The 19-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary was the only Indian to make it to the list curated by TIME. The Meerut lad finds himself in an elite company with the likes of Kevin Durant, Allyson Felix, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Eliud Kipchoge, Alex Morgan, Simone Biles and others.

Besides being the only Indian on the list, Saurabh Chaudhary is also the only shooter to have made the cut.

Having taken up shooting only in the year 2015, Saurabh Chaudhary's has had a rapid rise winning a total of 14 international medals and has established himself as one of the premier pistol shooters in the world.

Saurabh Chaudhary will be seen competing in two different events during the Tokyo Olympics – Men's 10m air pistol and Mixed 10m air pistol alongside Manu Bhaker.

He will enter the Tokyo Olympics as world number 2 in both the Tokyo 2020 Rankings and the 2021 World Rankings.

Saurabh Chaudhary will have the opportunity to become the youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal if he manages to earn a podium finish in Tokyo.