Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Shooting

China wins the first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics

China's Yang Qian wins Tokyo Olympics' first Gold Medal at the Women's 10m Air Rifle event with an Olympic Record

Chinas Yang Qian wins Tokyo Olympics first Gold Medal
X

China's Yang Qian wins Tokyo Olympics' first Gold Medal

By

Nilesh Sharma

Updated: 2021-07-24T09:03:21+05:30

It has only been a few hours of the Day 1 at Tokyo Olympics, and China begs the first glory.

China's Yang Qian won the Gold Medal at the Women's 10m Air Rifle event, kicking off the medal tally. It has become an Olympic tradition to award the first set of medals at this event.
China had previously accomplished this feat at the 2012 London Olympics when Yi Siling reigned supreme.
Yang qualified for the finals at 6th position with an impressive score of 628.7 after 60 shots earlier today. The qualification round saw Norway's Duestad Jeanette Hegg lead the pack with 632.9 creating a Qualification Olympic Record (QOR).
The players start afresh in the finals round, which meant Jeanette had no cache from record performance in the qualifications and could only manage to finish at 4th position.
After the penultimate shot, Yang trailed by a narrow 0.2 margin, but even a lowly 9.8 was enough to defeat ROC's Galashina's final shot of 8.9.
Indian hopes Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela clashed out of the qualification round earlier.

Final Result:

Gold: Yang Qian, China
Silver: Anastasiia Galashina, ROC
Bronze: Nina Christen, Switzerland


Shooting Tokyo Olympics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X