Shooting
China wins the first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics
China's Yang Qian wins Tokyo Olympics' first Gold Medal at the Women's 10m Air Rifle event with an Olympic Record
It has only been a few hours of the Day 1 at Tokyo Olympics, and China begs the first glory.
China's Yang Qian won the Gold Medal at the Women's 10m Air Rifle event, kicking off the medal tally. It has become an Olympic tradition to award the first set of medals at this event.
China had previously accomplished this feat at the 2012 London Olympics when Yi Siling reigned supreme.
Yang qualified for the finals at 6th position with an impressive score of 628.7 after 60 shots earlier today. The qualification round saw Norway's Duestad Jeanette Hegg lead the pack with 632.9 creating a Qualification Olympic Record (QOR).
The players start afresh in the finals round, which meant Jeanette had no cache from record performance in the qualifications and could only manage to finish at 4th position.
After the penultimate shot, Yang trailed by a narrow 0.2 margin, but even a lowly 9.8 was enough to defeat ROC's Galashina's final shot of 8.9.
Indian hopes Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela clashed out of the qualification round earlier.
Final Result:
Gold: Yang Qian, China
Silver: Anastasiia Galashina, ROC
Bronze: Nina Christen, Switzerland
