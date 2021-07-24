China wins the first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics

It has only been a few hours of the Day 1 at Tokyo Olympics, and China begs the first glory.



China's Yang Qian won the Gold Medal at the Women's 10m Air Rifle event, kicking off the medal tally. It has become an Olympic tradition to award the first set of medals at this event.

China had previously accomplished this feat at the 2012 London Olympics when Yi Siling reigned supreme.

Yang qualified for the finals at 6th position with an impressive score of 628.7 after 60 shots earlier today. The qualification round saw Norway's Duestad Jeanette Hegg lead the pack with 632.9 creating a Qualification Olympic Record (QOR).