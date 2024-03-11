Sailing
Vishnu Saravanan wins gold at Europa Cup 2024
Vishnu added the laurel to his illustrious career after becoming the first Indian sailor to qualify for successive Olympics after qualifying for Paris 2024.
Vishnu Saravanan, the 24-year-old Indian sailor, won the gold medal at the Europa Cup 2024 in the ILCA 7 category in Mallorca, Spain on Sunday. The event was organized by Reial Club Nautic Port de Pollenca.
Although the condition was challenging with winds ranging from 15-30 knots and sometimes even over that, the event saw 334 participants, the most for a Europa Cup in Spain.
For Vishnu, this served as a good training module for his preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, as he became the first Indian sailor to qualify for successive Olympics last month at the ILCA-7 World Championship by finishing 26th out of 152 participants.
He also had a remarkable Asian Games last year in Hangzhou, China, where he won the bronze medal in the ILCA 7 category.
The EurILCA Europa Cup Trophy is an annual tournament that allows sailors of all age groups to compete across Europe. This year's circuit started in Portugal at Portimao, followed by the one in Spain. The next event of this tournament will take place at Centro Velico Punta Ala in Tuscany, Italy, from May 2nd to 5th.