Vishnu Saravanan secures first 2024 Paris Olympic quota in sailing

Vishnu Saravanan confirmed the first Paris Olympic quota for India in Sailing after a 26th-place finish at the World ILCA7 Championship in Adelaide, Australia on Wednesday.

He was in the 5th place in the non-qualified sailors ranking at the event, which was providing 7 quota places for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Vishnu secured his qualification in the fourth Olympic qualification event after marginally missing the World Championships and Asian Games last year.

He managed five consecutive top-ten finishes in the race but fell out of the medal race in the last three races. However, he secured his much-awaited quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Riding the waves to #Paris2024



🇮🇳's Vishnu Saravanan has secured India's 1⃣st #ParisOlympics quota in Sailing at the ILCA 7 World Championship, held in Adelaide, 🇦🇺



Clinching one of the 7⃣ Olympic quotas available at the event, #TOPScheme Athlete Vishnu outsailed many…

The 2023 World Sailing Championships was offering 16 Paris quota places where Vishnu, who was on his debut at the event, finished in 23rd effective race to Paris ranking and missed the coveted quota by just 7 places.



Vishnu had a very good outing at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China last year where he won the bronze medal after winning 3 out of his 11 races but missed out on quota place as it was available only for the top-placed sailor.

Similarly, at the Asian Championships in December last year, he narrowly missed the medal and the quota as he finished in the fourth position after making podium finishes on 4 out of his 10 races.

There is one more opportunity for the other Indian sailors to book their spot at the Paris Olympics via Last Chance Regatta from April 18 to April 27 later this year in Hyères, France. Last time, India had 4 representation in sailing at the Olympics so they will be aiming to increase this number this time.