After cyclist, a sailor accuses coach of "making her feel uncomfortable"

Just days after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) received a complaint from a female cyclist accusing the national chief coach of "inappropriate behaviour" during a foreign exposure camp, a sailor too has come forward with a complaint on the same lines.

The sailor, who is currently in Germany for an exposure camp has written to the SAI stating that a coach accompanying the squad is "making her uncomfortable."

The sailor is reported to have raised the issue with the Yachting Association of India - the top body for sailing in the country, on multiple occasions previously but the federation has failed to take any action forcing her to write to SAI. The coach against whom the accusations have been levelled is said to have been appointed by the federation and was included in the foreign exposure camp on the federation's recommendations.

The SAI in its statement clarified they have reached out to the sailor who in turn has stated it to be "mental pressure created by the coach" and has not levelled any sexual harassments allegations.

"SAI has reached out to the athlete and she has said that mental pressure is created by the coach in question during training, but did not sight any sexual harassment issues," the statement from SAI read.

SAI also mentioned that they have reached out to the Yachting Association of India questioning them on why they had not addressed the sailor's grievances.

The federation has been given an ultimatum to reply by Thursday evening from SAI.








