Cycling

Cyclist complaints of inappropriate behaviour by coach; SAI takes action

SAI has formed a committee to lead an investigation on a cyclist's complaint regarding inappropriate behaviour by a coach

Sports Authority of India

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-06T16:23:44+05:30

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday has formed a committee to lead an investigation on a cyclist's complaint regarding inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia.

The coach was appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India.Following the complaint, SAI has flown the cyclist back to India to ensure her safety.

"The matter is being dealt on priority and will be resolved shortly," a statement from SAI read.


