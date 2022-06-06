Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Cycling
Cyclist complaints of inappropriate behaviour by coach; SAI takes action
SAI has formed a committee to lead an investigation on a cyclist's complaint regarding inappropriate behaviour by a coach
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday has formed a committee to lead an investigation on a cyclist's complaint regarding inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia.
The coach was appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India.Following the complaint, SAI has flown the cyclist back to India to ensure her safety.
"The matter is being dealt on priority and will be resolved shortly," a statement from SAI read.
