Quiz: How well do you remember the 1983 Cricket World Cup squad?

Yashpal Sharma, a former Indian cricketer and World Cup winner in 1983, died of a heart attack on July 13, 2021. Yashpal was a key figure in India's World Cup victory in 1983. He was an important player in the tournament, showing miracles with his bat.

The entire squad performed impressively and led team India to the glory.

This quiz will test your knowledge of the historic 1983 World Cup heroes.



