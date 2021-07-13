1983 Cricket World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

A member of India's 1983 cricket World Cup-winning team, Yashpal Sharma, passed away on Tuesday after suffering a major cardiac arrest, according to media reports. He was 66-year-old.



Yashpal Sharma's career spanned during the 1970s and 1980s, wherein he played 37 Test matches and 42 ODIs for India. He scored a total of 1606 runs in Test cricket at an average of 33.45 whilst also accumulating 883 runs in ODIs for the country.

After retiring from the sport, Yashpal Sharma was involved with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in various capacities, including as the selector of the Indian cricket team and had even officiated as an umpire in domestic cricket and women's ODIs.