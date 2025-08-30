IPA selects India's "first-ever pickleball team"

Ahmedabad: The Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) kicked off a two-day selection trials to form what is being dubbed as "India's first-ever pickleball team" here at the Dinkers Pickleball Academy & Club on Saturday.

This comes even as the rival All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) filed a court appeal over its recognition by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) as the national sports federation for pickleball.

IPA was officially recognised as India's official federation to oversee pickleball activities in April this year. In response, the AIPA, which claimed to be the older body governing the sport, filed an appeal against the decision at the Delhi High Court.

In May 2025, the court had heard arguments from both sides and reserved its order.

"Post the recognition of IPA as NSF, this is the first time a Team India is going to be selected to represent the country," IPA President Suryaveer Singh Bhullar said in a conversation with The Bridge.

The trial winners will represent India at the 2025 Pickleball World Cup in Florida, USA, in October later this year. The teams are being selected in the U16, open, and 50+ categories, in which Bhullar, who is a former national champion himself, will also compete.

On Day 1 of the trials, local lad Aman Patel emerged victorious in open men's singles, punching his ticket to Florida for the second edition of the Pickleball World Cup.

"The target always has been to win gold and to represent India at the international level," the 24-year-old Patel, who picked up the sport a year ago, said.

Meanwhile, Amrita Mukherjee emerged the winner in open women's singles, whereas Rakshika Ravi and Sindoor Mittal emerged victorious in open women's doubles.

"It was tough competition, a couple of close matches, but we were really happy – the courts have been great, IPA has been supportive. Now really excited to play for India," said Mittal, a former swimmer.

Elsewhere, the coach at IPA's Centre for Excellence, Dhiren Patel at Dinkers Pickleball Academy & Club, won the open men's doubles trials and will represent India along with Suraj Desai.

Dhiren, India's first PPA-certified pickleball coach, will don the hat of a player, coach, and captain at the World Cup in Florida.

IPA has nearly 5,000 registered athletes under its banner. This, Bhullar says, is without a formal registration drive. He expects the number to rise to as high as 5 lakh in the next two years, having been recognised as the national federation.

"They [AIPA] have challenged the Ministry's order, but as far as we are concerned, we are doing our work," said Bhullar.

"We have presence in 28 states and are taking the sport beyond the metros," he added.

Indian team for the 2025 Pickleball World Cup

Men’s Singles: Aman Patel

Men’s Doubles: Dhiren Patel and Suraj Desai

Women’s Singles: Amrita Mukherjee

Women’s Doubles: Rakshika Ravi and Sindoor Mittal

U16 Girls: Aayra Khanna and Anushka Chhabaria

The Trials for U-16 Boys and 50+ categories will take place on Sunday.