Indian Pickleball Association gets National Sports Federation status

The Sports Ministry approved the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) status as the National Sports Federation (NSF) to promote and develop the sport in the country on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs, in a letter dated April 25, states "On Indian Pickleball Association’s request, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports agrees to recognize the IPA as a National Sports Federation".

The letter further adds that the IPA will be under observation with respect to compliance with sports code and for a period of two years will not be eligible for funding under the scheme of assistance of NSF.

The governing body for pickleball, All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), had submitted the requisite documents to the ministry to be recognized as an NSF in November last year.

The move came following the successful hosting of the inaugural World Pickleball Championship 2024 in Mumbai in November last year.

The event, hosted by the AIPA, saw participation from around 650 players from countries like Australia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Poland, and Singapore. The championship attracted participants from 16 different nations, highlighting the growing international appeal of pickleball.

The popularity of pickleball - a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong - has shot up recently in India. The AIPA is actively working on promoting the sport in India and fostering grassroots development through various programs.

Arvind Prabhoo, the head of the AIPA, is also hopeful the sport will be included in the Olympics.

“AIPA has already started preparing youngsters for the Olympics. We feel that if not in 2028 (Los Angeles), definitely in 2032 Olympics, pickleball will be incorporated, which gives us eight years,” Prabhoo was quoted as saying post the World Championship.