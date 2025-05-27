Delhi HC reserves order in Pickleball recognition case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its order in the ongoing matter concerning the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) and Sports Ministry’s decision to give National Sports Federation (NSF) status to the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA).

Justice Sachin Datta heard arguments and a decision is likely in four weeks.

The AIPA had challenged the Union Sports Ministry’s decision to grant recognition to the IPA.

“We concluded our arguments today. The Hon’ble court has reserved its judgement and we have to give our written submission. We should get a judgement in four week’s time,” AIPA’s counsel Hemanth Phalpher told The Bridge on Tuesday.

Additionally, he stated that the counsel appearing for the Sports Ministry defended its decision.

“They said it was their policy decision. Per them, they can give any affiliation to whomsoever we want and no one has the right to take the affiliation from them,” said Phalpher.

According to him, the Sports Ministry's counsel made it clear that it was the ministry's sole decision as to who they recognise and whom not to. The ministry, via its counsel stated that "they have the power to relax and give exemptions as and when we feel like."

The government also highlighted that pickleball lacks an internationally recognized governing body as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has yet to acknowledge any single global federation for the sport.

To make the matter more complex, the government further informed the Court about a new intervener — the New Indian Pickleball Association (NIPA), a Bangalore-based entity established in 2021.

NIPA had merged with AIPA last year, and is now contesting the legitimacy of the newly formed IPA, alleging unauthorized use of its name, credentials, and legacy.

“The current IPA is trying to use the credentials of the NIPA which merged with AIPA last year. The IPA is taking credit for the three-four nationals conducted by the NIPA,” said Arvind Prabhoo, AIPA President, over the phone to this reporter.

“We had applied for recognition one month prior to even incorporation of the IPA. I think once we are able to lay the facts to the ministry and the court, I think they will change their decision. We are very hopeful,” he concluded.