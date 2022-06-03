Ultimate Sports Quiz 2022 - An exciting showdown of school teams that tests their sporting knowledge

Are you somebody who eagerly waits in every conversation on sports to drop in a cool fact or two and take everyone by surprise? Or are you the person with the cherished memory of remembering every tidbit of the sports world? Well then, Sony Sports Network has just the thing for you with the Ultimate Sports Quiz (USQ) 2022 set to make its on-air debut from 5th June onwards.



Bringing back the flavour of good ol' quizzing with Harsha Bhogle returning as the quiz host, the Ultimate Sports Quiz 2022 will become the battleground for sports nerds belonging to 27 schools spread across 22 cities - from Kolkata in the east to Surat in the west, Mussorie in the north and Kochi in far south, competing for the prestigious USQ 2022 National Championship trophy. For the students eager to prove their mettle against the best quizzing minds on the country's school circuit, this will be a special opportunity as all finalists will get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to travel to a sports event of their choice, anywhere in the world and also win exciting prizes like laptops, medals and certificates, in recognition of their quizzing genius.

Meanwhile, for the schools, aside from the glittering trophy up for grabs, the winning school will receive a cash prize of Rs 35 lakhs, while the runners-up will take home Rs 20 lakhs and the second runners-up will receive Rs 10 lakhs, with the money being dedicated to improving the sporting infrastructure of the schools.

Based on the Olympic motto of "Citius, Altius, Fortius", the USQ 2022 will feature three rounds of quizzing action where students will be tested on their sporting knowledge and expertise. The first round of Citius will be a challenge in speed and accuracy, while Altius will test the depth of knowledge across sports and finally, in Fortius, the mental strength and ability to deliver under pressure will be assessed, in the quest to find one true champion school. With India buzzing with sporting achievements galore after the Tokyo Olympics - what with the recent historic Thomas Cup win by the Indian badminton team to Nikhat Zareen becoming the Boxing World Champion and new records being made every day in athletics - sports in India is pulsating and the time is right for us to realise its potential as the next-big sporting power, which USQ 2022 plans to celebrate and promote through this brand new quizzing show. Format of the Ultimate Sports Quiz 2022 The Ultimate Sports Quiz 2022, an invitation-only national-level school quiz event, will take place from 5th June and the champions will be crowned on 17th July, over 3 exciting rounds of quizzing action, comprising 13 intriguing episodes.