Ultimate Sports Quiz 2022: Sunbeam School Lahartara, Varanasi crowned National Champions of grand first edition

Nail-biting, adrenaline-pumping, mind-teasing, down-to-the-wire - all ingredients required to conjure the recipe for the perfect quiz? Well, the Ultimate Sports Quiz (USQ) 2022 packed all of this in right till the last minute of the great showdown between schools as the battle for the National Championships concluded with Sunbeam School Lahartara, Varanasi emerging winners of the inaugural edition of the quiz, hosted by the ever-charismatic sports anchor Harsha Bhogle, who was the Quiz Master.

Aired on Sony channels and MXPlayer, the Ultimate Sports Quiz 2022, produced by VUSport, a brand under Super Six Sports Gaming Pvt Ltd. attracted school teams from all across the country. The Ultimate Sports Quiz 2022 saw 27 invitational teams from 22 cities - ranging from Kolkata in the east, Jaipur in the west, Mussoorie up north and Kochi in the south, putting on their quizzing caps for the National Championship title over seven weeks - beginning on 5th June and culminating on 17th July 2022.

Going ahead, in future editions, the Ultimate Sports Quiz will be having a school outreach program, where schools eager to take part in the journey and register for the fun and thrill of a sports quiz can do so, as well.

Bringing back the charm of good ol' quiz shows, the Ultimate Sports Quiz 2022 tested the wits and sporting knowledge of young students. With veteran Indian quizzer Joy Bhattacharjya mentoring the USQ research team, the questions for the quiz were kept well-balanced and intriguing, making the whole affair challenging yet fun for the participants and viewers alike, who were also carried away by the intensity of the three rounds - "Citius, Altius, Fortius", based on the Olympic motto.



In the finals, three teams - Sunbeam School Lahartara, Varanasi, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai and the Neerja Modi School, Jaipur locked horns with two-member squads from each school and answered questions from a wide variety of sporting topics ranging from both Olympic to non-Olympic sports and also beyond the realm of Indian sports as well.

In a close-necked final, Shashwat and Ayushman from Sunbeam School Lahartara, Varanasi, held their own and edged ahead by answering an Olympic football question and crowned themselves as the National Champions and won a cash prize of Rs 35 lakhs for their school. The runners-up from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai took home Rs 20 lakhs and the second runners-up from Neerja Modi School, Jaipur received Rs 10 lakhs. All of this money will be dedicated to improving the sporting infrastructure of the winning schools.



Moreover, all finalists from the three schools also won the rave once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel and watch sporting action of their choice live anywhere in the world, thanks to Dream Set Go.



Ever since the Tokyo Olympics, India's sporting fraternity has been reaching new heights every other day, collecting medals, and making and breaking records. In 2022 itself, the Indian badminton team created history by winning the coveted Thomas Cup crown - a title equivalent to any World Cup, boxer Nikhat Zareen went on to win the Boxing World Championship. Already, with mere days to go, the Indian athletes are busy preparing to clinch medals at the upcoming multi-sporting extravaganza at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games that begin from 28th July.

Keeping pace with this sporting fever all around, the Ultimate Sports Quiz 2022 served as the perfect kick-starter to get into the mood for the Games with seven weeks of intense quizzing action, that brought back the thrill and entertainment of good sports quizzing, making the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Sports Quiz 2022 an engaging and grand success.



Seeking to create a sports quizzing culture across schools by targeting the Gen Z audience and ensuring a rapid rise in sports engagement - be it through viewing, following, playing and keeping fit, the Ultimate Sports Quiz will be back for a second edition as well in 2023 and the registrations for the next season have already started.



To register your school for the Ultimate Sports Quiz 2023, you can visit this link.

In case you have missed you can also catch all the first season episodes, kept tight and under 25 minutes, on MXPlayer and get a taste of sports quizzing.