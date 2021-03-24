WATCH: Para-athletes compete in darkness at National Championship in Bengaluru

The 19th National Para Athletics Championship kicked off earlier today in Bengaluru. The championship which was first supposed to be held in Chennai from 24th March to 27th March 2021 was then later shifted to Bengaluru at a short notice on 20th March due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Chennai.



Speaking of the inhumane conditions they were competing in, the Para Asian Games bronze medallist in discus throw, Nidhi Mishra said, "The state of the stadium at which the event is happening is extremely bad. My event which was supposed to start at around 4:40 pm, actually, started after 6:30 pm."

A video has emerged on Twitter showing the athletes of shot-put competing in pitch darkness at night with the only source of light being a mobile flashlight.

Though the athletes somehow managed to reach Bengaluru under the prevailing circumstances, the conditions under which they are forced to compete have literally left the athletes in the dark.

@KirenRijiju this is the National Para Athletics Championship being held by @ParalympicIndia right now in Bengaluru @TimesNow @jon_selvaraj @Paralympics @asianparalympic I don't even have words to write here! In shock! pic.twitter.com/RfsKwLfcvD

The discus thrower further alleged that no proper rules of the sport are being followed at the event.



"You normally get a total of six throws in an event but here we got only three throws. It is like they are conducting the event just for the sake of conducting one."

According to Mishra, the Paralympic Committee of India is further not following its own guidelines and has allowed a lot of new athletes to compete at the championships.

"There are a lot of discrepancies in championships as well. While it was earlier mentioned that new athletes would not be allowed to participate, but here on ground we realised that a lot of new athletes who have not been in the para-sports scene have been allowed to participate," she said.

More than 900 Athletes in different categories for both men and women would compete in 159 events scheduled over a period of three days. However, the tournament is already being marred by controversy.