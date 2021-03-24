Mismanagement rocks National Para Athletics Championships

The 19th National Para Athletics Championship is set to begin today in Bengaluru. Para athletes from 27 states and union territories will take part in the events to be held at two venues – the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and Vidyanagar Stadium.

More than 900 Athletes in different categories for both men and women would compete in 159 events scheduled over a period of three days. However, the way the tournament is being hosted is marred with controversy. Initially scheduled to be held in Chennai from March 24-27, was shifted at short notice on March 20, causing trouble to the preparation of the para-athlete. All this happened, while they were en-route Chennai.

#ParaAthletes will be back in action starting tomorrow!

The 19th edition of the National Para Athletics Championships 2021 will start tomorrow at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 23, 2021