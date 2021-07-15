Reimagining Game of Thrones characters as Olympics athletes

Yes, we all know it's been a while since the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen 'Dracarys'ed onto our screens and made the jaws as well as the mic drop, phew! With several swords to its Iron Throne, HBO's Game of Thrones (GoT) is easily one of the most-watched, most-pirated, most-expensive and most award-winning TV shows of all time. Beginning in 2011, the Game of Thrones series spanned over 8 riveting seasons - full of blood, gore, political schemings and a lot of scandalous drama that left the fans of the show tipped in a frenzy.

Aside from the gripping storyline, GoT gave us a lot of memorable characters and catchphrases - be it the Stark sisters - Sansa and Arya (it brings sheer chills to even remember Maisie Williams' stone-cold glance as she says 'Not Today' to the God of Death), or the ever-powerful brother-sister pair of Cersei and Jaime Lannister, or even the incredibly clever but wise Tyrion Lannister, to the 'Night King' and his troop of White Walkers and of course, who can forget 'Winter is Coming' and the King in the North, Jon Snow?

The list is pretty endless and this already feels like a nostalgia trip demanding a rewatch of the show. No wonder, the GoT craze inspired fans to go overboard and one out of the many ideas had people imagining what it would be like if Westeros were to host its first ever Olympics. Given the fact that the characters go through quite a few gruelling physical activities, it's only a welcome thought to think of a crossover between the Olympic Games and Game of Thrones.



Who are the 'athletes' to look forward to at the Westeros Olympics? Using their penchant for Photoshop skills, a fan dished up this tale of re-imagination extremely well and gave us Daenerys Targaryen as a gymnast, the Night King as a javelin star, Arya Stark as a fencer to comprise this exciting list.





With barely 8 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics begin, let's saunter down memory lane and reimagine our favourite characters as Olympic athletes. Meanwhile, our Pranati Nayak's, Neeraj Chopra's and Bhavani Devi's can take the backseat and enjoy this crossover.

#1 Jon Snow as a gymnast

#2 Arya Stark as a fencer

#3 Daenerys Targaryen as a gymnast





#4 Petyr Baelish as a track and field athlete





#5 Brienne of Tarth as a weightlifter





#6 Jaime Lannister as a pole vault athlete

#6 Cersei Lannister as a rhythmic gymnast





#7 Night King as a javelin athlete





#8 Sandor Clegane a.k.a The Hound as a shot put athlete





#9 Lord Varys as a swimmer





#10 Tyrion Lannister as a high jump star







