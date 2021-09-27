On Google's birthday, a look at Google Doodle made on Indian sportspersons

World's most-visited search engine Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday today, September 27. To celebrate the milestone, the search engine came up with an adorable doodle on its homepage. The doodle features a two-tiered cake with a candle (substituting for the "L" in the doodle) and 23 inscribed on it.



Time and again, Google has commemorated events and achievements of Indian stalwarts from multiple fields on the occasions of their birthdays or particular achievements. From Raj Kapoor to Mohd Rafi, we have been reminded of the excellence of many Indians across their spheres of life.

In between, the Google doodle has also commemorated two Indian athletes whose achievements are a matter of pride for the nation.

On August 8, 2018, Google created a doodle to mark the 78th birth anniversary of cricketer Dilip Sardesai.

To commemorate the legendary cricketer, Google wrote:

There are no Test cricket grounds approved for national matches in Goa, the former Portuguese colony on India's western coast where Dilip Sardesai was born on August 8, 1940. Nevertheless, Sardesai would go on to become a legendary batsman for India.



Considered one of the best batsmen ever to play the game, Sardesai was especially effective against spin bowling. He would play 30 Test matches for India, earning the title "Renaissance Man of Indian cricket." Between 1961 and 1972, he scored 2,001 runs. Sardesai's greatest feat came in 1971 when he helped defeat the mighty West Indies side in their own backyard. The Indian team had lost to Barbados and struggled against Guyana, but Sardesai became a national hero in India for his 642 runs in the series, including a score of 212 in the Test match at Kingston, Jamaica. To boost his team's spirits, he declared the match a "Popatwadi attack"—a term he coined himself to poke fun at opponents. "I was told he was terrific against spin," wrote his son, journalist Rajdeep Sardesai. "He wasn't the greatest fielder but he was always someone who was ready for a fight." Today's animated Doodle depicts Sardesai, whom West Indian fans nicknamed "Sardee-man," showing his skill at the crease as he sends a ball flying. Happy 78th birthday, Dilip Sardesai!

On September 24, 2020, Google doodle celebrated the 80th birth anniversary of swimmer Arati Saha.

Today's Doodle, illustrated by Kolkata native and guest artist Lavanya Naidu, celebrates the 80th birthday of the trailblazing Indian swimmer Arati Saha. On September 29, 1959, Saha covered a breathtaking 42 miles from Cape Gris Nez, France to Sandgate, England (a route depicted in today's Doodle) to become the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel—a feat considered the swimming equivalent of climbing Mount Everest.

Arati Saha was born on this day in 1940 in Calcutta, British India (Kolkata, India). At four years old, she learned to swim on the banks of the Hooghly River, and her precocious skill in the water soon attracted the mentorship of one of India's top competitive swimmers, Sachin Nag. Under Nag's wing, Saha won her first swimming gold medal when she was only five, and it was certainly not her last. A record-setting prodigy by just 11 years old, Saha became the youngest member (and one of only four women) on the first team to represent the newly independent India in the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland. At the age of 18, Saha made her first attempt to cross the English Channel, and though it was unsuccessful, she never gave up. Just over a month later, she conquered miles of churning waves and currents to complete the journey, a historic victory for women across India. In honour of her enduring achievements, Saha became the first-ever female recipient of India's Padma Shri award in 1960. Happy birthday, Arati Saha, and thank you for channelling your passion to inspire women everywhere!







