A big month for sports amidst pandemic – Events to look forward to in June

The past couple of months have been nothing short of hell for India. The second wave of covid-19 emerged out of nowhere to leave the citizens of the country helpless. The country was facing terrible shortage of hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, life-saving drugs and all the social media platforms were filled with people's cry for help.



Even though things have started to look bright off late, the threat of an even deadly third wave has not been ruled out as yet. A major portion of the countries continues to have lockdowns of various kinds ranging from complete lockdown to night curfews and what not.

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) provided a much-needed relief and entertainment for people when the second wave of the coronavirus was at its peak, even it was postponed immediately after some players and support staff were tested positive.

Now as the country tries to come to terms with the numerous people they have lost in the past couple of months and try to enter the month of June with a fresh hope of better and safer future, sports is expected to play a very big role. Here, we look at all the major sporting events for the month of June 2021: