I invite every Indian to cheer for our athletes at Olympics: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

With less than two months to go for 2020Tokyo Olympics, the hype surrounding the quadrennial event is at an all-time high. The Indian Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, today requested the citizens of the country to come out and cheer for athletes of the country who are currently giving it their all in training sessions, despite the prevailing pandemic.



"I invite every Indian to cheer for our athletes as they train to win laurels for India despite difficult times. Yes, India is ready to go and shine at #Tokyo2020 Olympics," Rijiju tweeted along with a promotional video for the global event.

The video features some of India's best moments at the Olympics, along with visuals of the top athletes from the country. In the backdrop of the video, Rijiju can be heard saying, "This is our time, our time to show the world. We are new India, a sporting powerhouse."



"Join me in wishing our athletes all the very best for the Olympics," Rijiju says towards the end of the video before motivating the athletes to give their best.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is slated to be held from 23rd July 2021 to 8th August 2021 after being postponed by a year due to the covid-19 outbreak across the world.