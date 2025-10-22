Asian Youth Games 2025: Indian girls' Kabaddi team to face Iran in gold medal final

The Indian girls' kabaddi team will compete against Iran in the gold medal match of the 2025 Asain Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, on Thursday.

The team topped their single round robin group stage with 8 points, having four of four victories against Bangladesh, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Iran.

In their final group match, India took a dominating 59-26 win against Iran, who will be returning for the rematch in the final, after finishing second with a 61-35 win against Thailand.

The Indian boys' team will be aiming to repeat the same, as their female counterparts, and reach the final with wins in the final two group games against Thailand and Bahrain.

They are currently at the top of their group with four of four, followed by Iran and Pakistan in second and third place with three wins each.

No Medal in Teqball and Pencak Silat

After three days of competition, India holds three medals, all won by Kurash athletes, as their Pencak Silat and Teball players failed to advance past the quarterfinal stage.

India had two participants, one each in boys' and girls' categories, in the martial arts sport of Pencak Silat, but both athletes faced a quarterfinal exit.

India suffered quarterfinal exits in Teqball's mixed doubles, boys' doubles, and girls' singles events. Teqball is a hybrid sport combining soccer and table tennis elements.