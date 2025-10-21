Asian Youth Games 2025: Medal tally, Standings, Results – Complete medal tally

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Official mascots of 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025, Bahrain (Photo credit: ANOC)
Published: 21 Oct 2025 11:36 AM GMT

The Asian Youth Games 2025, officially the 3rd edition of the event, is underway in Manama, Bahrain, from October 22 to 31, 2025.

After a 12-year gap since Nanjing 2013, the Games return with over 8,000 young athletes from 45 Asian nations competing across 28 sports disciplines, including athletics, swimming, boxing, kabaddi, camel racing, esports, and more.

For India, this edition is particularly significant as 222 athletes—comprising 119 female and 103 male participants—are representing the nation in 21 sports.

Athletics fields the largest squad with 31 athletes, followed by kabaddi, handball, and boxing. Legendary wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt leads the contingent as the Chef de Mission.

The Games also serve as the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, making every medal crucial for young Indian athletes aspiring to reach the global stage.

India aims to improve upon its previous performances at the Asian Youth Games, where it claimed 14 medals in 2013 (as Independent Olympic Athletes).

Asian Youth Games 2025 – Medal Tally


RankNationGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Uzbekistan5016
2Indonesia1102
3Philipines1011
4Iran0235
5Kyrgyzstan0202
6India0123
7Bahrain0101
8Afghanistan0022
9Cambodia0011
9Kazakhstan0011
9Malaysia0011
9Tajikistan0011
9Turkmenistan0011

Last Updated: 21 October 5 PM IST

