Kanishka Bidhuri wins silver, Arvind takes bronze in Kurash at Asian Youth Games
Teenagers Kanishka Bidhuri and Arvind added a silver and bronze in kurash, taking India’s medal count to three at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.
Fourteen-year-old Kanishka Bidhuri and Arvind delivered impressive performances in the kurash competition at the Asian Youth Games 2025 in Bahrain on Monday, winning a silver and bronze respectively to take India’s tally in the sport to three medals.
Kanishka, competing in the girls’ 52kg category, secured the silver medal after a 0-3 defeat by chala to Uzbekistan’s Karimova Mubinabonu in the final.
Earlier in the day, the young Indian had displayed dominant form, storming into the title clash with a 10-0 win by khalol over Jalaloddin Setayesh in the semifinals.
She had earlier defeated Thailand’s Khundee Waratchaya by yonbosh in the quarterfinal at Exhibition World Bahrain.
In the boys’ 83kg division, Arvind claimed the bronze medal after a 10-0 win by khalol against Davlatzoda in the quarterfinals.
His run ended in the semifinals with a 0-10 loss to Uzbekistan’s Golibov Shohjahon, but he still earned a podium finish as there are no bronze medal playoffs in the Youth Games format.
The kurash terminology reflects the nature of victories, khalol denotes a convincing win, yonbosh refers to a half-point for a less perfect throw, while chala indicates a minor advantage.
On Sunday, 15-year-old Khushi had opened India’s account in kurash with a bronze in the women’s 70kg event, marking a strong showing for the Indian contingent in the traditional martial art at the continental stage.