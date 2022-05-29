Home Minister Amit Shah lays foundation stone for new international sports complex in Ahmedabad

Asserting that India is progressing in all spheres under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said no discussion on the global platform is considered as complete unless Modi's opinion is taken into account - be it on Russia-Ukraine war, COVID-19 vaccines, economy or environment. Shah also said that with international-standard sports complexes being set up in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the city will be equipped with facilities to prepare for the Olympic games.

The prime minister has worked to enhance India's position in the world, Shah said after laying the foundation stone for the new international class sports complex, a Rs 632-crore project spread over 1.15 lakh square metres of land in Naranpura locality of Ahmedabad that falls within his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. "On May 30, the Modi government will complete three years of its second term. Overall, this government has completed eight years in office. In these eight years, PM Modi has worked to take the country forward globally," Shah said.

"Whether it is about making vaccines for COVID-19 or decisions to be taken regarding economy, discussions regarding environment, or Russia-Ukraine war, unless the opinion of PM Modi is taken, the discussion is seen as incomplete. Modi has worked to establish India's position in the world," he said. He said that before Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat, it was lagging behind other states in two fields - filling its Army recruitment quota and sports. Over the years, however, it has improved, and not a single post of army quota for the state goes vacant, and the state now ranks 10th in the country from 29th in the past, with the prime minister and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel making efforts to take it to the top position in the next 10 years.



"With the construction of Sardar Patel sports complex, Ahmedabad will become a city that is equipped to prepare for Olympics," Shah said. "Sardar Patel sports complex, Narendra Modi Stadium, Naranpura sports complex, and three other sports facilities will together complete our preparation for the international-standard grounds and stadium for all the Olympic games. This is a matter of great pride for Ahmedabad," he added. Shah said that the sports complex at Naranpura in Ahmedabad will prepare students to bring in more medals for the country.

He announced that schools will be linked to it so that students get to play, explore their sporting talent and make a name for the state at national and international levels. "India is progressing in all spheres under Narendra Modi. India no longer shows zero in the Olympics tally. Our players bring gold, silver and bronze, and Narendrabhai is taking many initiatives to ensure that our players rank in top 1 to 5 in another 10 years," he said. Union Minister for Sports, Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur, who was also present on the occasion, said that the facilities provided at the sports complex will be proper to host the Olympics in the future. He said that Indian players will not lag if all the MLAs and MPs start organising gaming events and prepare basic facilities for the same.

