A list of all sports-related questions asked on KBC 13
From Olympics to Test Cricket – here's a look at all the sports-related questions that were asked in season 13 of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).
Kaun Banega Crorepati is now back with a new season, hosted by Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan. The series is the Indian adaptation of the reality series titled Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? It has completed over two decades in Indian television. Moreover, even Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 21-year long association with the show. In addition, this time around, unlike last year, the show has its audience back again in the studio bringing back its charm.
In its 13th edition, already 24 episodes have taken place. Sports has been one of the major topics for the questions set in KBC every year. This time around, there has been no exception. Questions ranging from cricket to hockey and even fencing have taken centre stage. Besides, two episodes of the season featured India's top-most sporting heroes, including Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag in Episode 10, while the newly-crowned Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra came along with bronze medal winner Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in episode 20.
Let's have a look at all the sports-related questions asked on KBC in Season 13 so far:
Episode 2
Former cricketer Susan Itticheria is the mother of which Commonwealth Games gold medallist?
a. Jwala Gutta
b. Anju Bobby George
c. Dipika Pallikal
d. Ashwini Ponappa
Ans: Dipika Pallikal
Episode 3
Who became the first Indian woman to score a hat trick in hockey in Olympic history?
a. Rani Rampal
b. Gurjit Kaur
c. Navneet Kaur
d. Vandana Katariya
Ans: Vandana Katariya
Who holds a national record with a timing of 50.79 seconds in women's 400m track events?
a. Tintu Luka
b. Sunita Rani
c. Hima Das
d. Saraswati Saha
Ans: Hima Das
Episode 4
In his retirement speech at Wankhede, who said, "My life between 22 yards for 24 years, it is hard to believe that this wonderful journey is coming to an end,"?
a. Anil Kumble
b. Sachin Tendulkar
c. Rahul Dravid
d. Gautam Gambhir
Ans: Sachin Tendulkar
Who is this boxer who won a gold medal at the Boxing World Cup, Cologne in December 2020?
a. Shiv Thapa
b. Amit Panghal
c. Manish Kaushik
d. Vikas Krishan
Ans: Amit Panghal
Episode 5
Koneru Humpy and Pravin Thipsay have both achieved which of the following title in their sport?
a. Centurion
b. Grandmaster
c. Blackbelt
d. Yokozuna
Ans: Grandmaster
Which of these nicknames was given to the doubles team of tennis players Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi?
a. Lee-Hesh
b. Ma-Lae
c. Pa-Thi
d. Pa-Bhu
Ans: Lee-Hesh
Episode 6
In 2021, Bhavani Devi became the first Indian to qualify in which Olympic event?
a. Equestrian
b. Cycling
c. Canoeing
d. Fencing
Ans: Fencing
Episode 8
Which cricket ground is popularly called Gabba?
a. Melbourne Cricket Ground
b. Brisbane Cricket Ground
c. Adelaide Oval
d. Sydney Cricket Ground
Ans: Brisbane Cricket Ground
Episode 9
For her excellence in which sport did Lovlina Borgohain win the Arjuna Award in 2020?
a. Wrestling
b. Boxing
c. Weightlifting
d. Badminton
Ans: Boxing
Episode 10
What reason did Naomi Osaka cite to pull out of the 2021 French Open?
a. Hamstring injury
b. Marriage
c. Mental health
d. Protest against racism
Ans: Mental Health
While singing praises of Major Dhyan Chand, who famously said "you score goals like runs in cricket"?
a. Garfield Sobers
b. Don Bradman
c. Adolf Hitler
d. Jawaharlal Nehru
Ans: Don Bradman
Episode 11
Techniques such as Produnova, Yurchenko and Tsukahara are all associated to which sport?
a. Archery
b. Gymnastics
c. Shot put
d. Judo
Ans: Gymnastics
Episode 12
In 2022, which city is slated to be the only one in the world to have hosted the summer and winter Olympics?
a. Athens
b. Beijing
c. Antwerp
d. London
Ans: Beijing
Under whose captaincy did the Indian women's hockey team play the semi final of the Olympics for the first time?
a. Navjot Kaur
b. Savita Punia
c. Rani Rampal
d. Sushila Chanu
Ans: Rani Rampal
Episode 13
Which of these is a tie-breaking method used in limited-over cricket?
a. Super over
b. Highest individual score
c. Longest six in the match
d. Most wickets by a single bowler
Ans: Super over
Which of these colours does not appear on the Olympic rings?
a. Blue
b. Yellow
c. Black
d. Orange
Ans: Orange
Episode 14
Who became the first Indian woman footballer to sign a professional contract with for a European club?
a. Bembem Devi
b. Tanvi Hans
c. Bala Devi
d. Aditi Chauhan
Ans: Bala Devi
In 2018, which state government signed a contract to sponsor the Indian men's and women's hockey teams for five years?
a. Gujarat
b. Uttar Pradesh
c. Madhya Pradesh
d. Odisha
Ans: Odisha
Episode 15
What fruit is depicted on the top of the Wimbledon men's singles trophy?
a. Strawberry
b. Pineapple
c. Bunch of grapes
d. Apple
Ans: Pineapple
Episode 16
In which of these sports can players be revived after they have been declared 'dead' or 'out'?
a. Kabaddi
b. Gilli Danda
c. Wrestling
d. Kho-Kho
Ans: Kabaddi
In June 2021, who became the youngest player, male or female, to represent India in all three formats of international cricket?
a. Deepti Sharma
b. Shafali Verma
c. Chetan Sakaria
d. Nitish Rana
Ans: Shafali Verma
Episode 17
Complete the name of this bilateral test cricket series played between India and South Africa: _____________ Mandela Series
a. Nehru
b. Patel
c. Vajpayee
d. Gandhi
Ans: Gandhi
Episode 18
Hockey player and Olympic bronze medallist Ashok Kumar is the son of which Olympian?
a. Major Dhyan Chand
b. Captain Roop Singh
c. K D Jadhav
d. Balbir Singh Sr
Ans: Dhyan Chand
Episode 19
If you are up 40-30, 40-15, or 40-love and win one more point, you win the game. Which sport are we talking about?
a. Badminton
b. Boxing
c. Table Tennis
d. Tennis
Ans: Tennis
Episode 20
Who among the following is the only Indian Olympic medallist in double trap shooting?
a. Abhinav Bindra
b. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
c. Vijay Kumar
d. Gagan Narang
Ans: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
The international hockey stadium in Mohali, Punjab is named after which hockey legend?
a. Leslie Claudius
b. Roop Singh
c. Balbir Singh Senior
d. Ajit Pal Singh
Ans: Balbir Singh Senior
Hind Kesari and Maharashtra Kesari are championships relating to which sport?
a. Kabaddi
b. Wrestling
c. Kho-Kho
d. Sword fighting
Ans: Wrestling
Episode 21
In which sport did the player seen in this picture represent India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?
a. Wrestling
b. Badminton
c. Judo
d. Shooting
Ans: Wrestling
In December 2020, which cricketer won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for Male Cricketer of the Decade?
a. Virat Kohli
'b. Steve Smith
c. MS Dhoni
d. Kumar Sangakkara
Ans: Virat Kohli
Episode 22
Who among the following has not been a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Kehl Ratna Award, now renamed after Major Dhyan Chand?
a. Anju Bobby George
b. Pullela Gopichand
c. Geet Sethi
d. Bhaichung Bhutia
Ans: Bhaichung Bhutia
