A list of all sports-related questions asked on KBC 13

Kaun Banega Crorepati is now back with a new season, hosted by Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan. The series is the Indian adaptation of the reality series titled Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? It has completed over two decades in Indian television. Moreover, even Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 21-year long association with the show. In addition, this time around, unlike last year, the show has its audience back again in the studio bringing back its charm.





In its 13th edition, already 24 episodes have taken place. Sports has been one of the major topics for the questions set in KBC every year. This time around, there has been no exception. Questions ranging from cricket to hockey and even fencing have taken centre stage. Besides, two episodes of the season featured India's top-most sporting heroes, including Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag in Episode 10, while the newly-crowned Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopr a came along with bronze medal winner Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in episode 20. Let's have a look at all the sports-related questions asked on KBC in Season 13 so far:

Episode 2 Former cricketer Susan Itticheria is the mother of which Commonwealth Games gold medallist? a. Jwala Gutta

b. Anju Bobby George c. Dipika Pallikal d. Ashwini Ponappa Ans: Dipika Pallikal Episode 3 Who became the first Indian woman to score a hat trick in hockey in Olympic history? a. Rani Rampal

b. Gurjit Kaur c. Navneet Kaur d. Vandana Katariya Ans: Vandana Katariya



Who holds a national record with a timing of 50.79 seconds in women's 400m track events? a. Tintu Luka b. Sunita Rani c. Hima Das d. Saraswati Saha Ans: Hima Das

Episode 4 In his retirement speech at Wankhede, who said, "My life between 22 yards for 24 years, it is hard to believe that this wonderful journey is coming to an end,"?

a. Anil Kumble

b. Sachin Tendulkar c. Rahul Dravid d. Gautam Gambhir Ans: Sachin Tendulkar

Who is this boxer who won a gold medal at the Boxing World Cup, Cologne in December 2020?

a. Shiv Thapa



b. Amit Panghal c. Manish Kaushik d. Vikas Krishan Ans: Amit Panghal

Episode 5 Koneru Humpy and Pravin Thipsay have both achieved which of the following title in their sport?



a. Centurion b. Grandmaster c. Blackbelt d. Yokozuna Ans: Grandmaster

Which of these nicknames was given to the doubles team of tennis players Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi?

a. Lee-Hesh

b. Ma-Lae c. Pa-Thi d. Pa-Bhu Ans: Lee-Hesh

Episode 6 In 2021, Bhavani Devi became the first Indian to qualify in which Olympic event?

a. Equestrian

b. Cycling c. Canoeing d. Fencing Ans: Fencing

Episode 8 Which cricket ground is popularly called Gabba?

a. Melbourne Cricket Ground

b. Brisbane Cricket Ground c. Adelaide Oval d. Sydney Cricket Ground Ans: Brisbane Cricket Ground

Episode 9

For her excellence in which sport did Lovlina Borgohain win the Arjuna Award in 2020? a. Wrestling

b. Boxing c. Weightlifting d. Badminton Ans: Boxing

Episode 10







What reason did Naomi Osaka cite to pull out of the 2021 French Open?

a. Hamstring injury

b. Marriage c. Mental health d. Protest against racism Ans: Mental Health

While singing praises of Major Dhyan Chand, who famously said "you score goals like runs in cricket"?

a. Garfield Sobers

b. Don Bradman c. Adolf Hitler d. Jawaharlal Nehru Ans: Don Bradman

Episode 11

Techniques such as Produnova, Yurchenko and Tsukahara are all associated to which sport?

a. Archery

b. Gymnastics c. Shot put d. Judo Ans: Gymnastics

Episode 12



In 2022, which city is slated to be the only one in the world to have hosted the summer and winter Olympics? a. Athens

b. Beijing c. Antwerp d. London Ans: Beijing

Under whose captaincy did the Indian women's hockey team play the semi final of the Olympics for the first time?

a. Navjot Kaur

b. Savita Punia c. Rani Rampal d. Sushila Chanu Ans: Rani Rampal

Episode 13 Which of these is a tie-breaking method used in limited-over cricket?

a. Super over

b. Highest individual score c. Longest six in the match d. Most wickets by a single bowler Ans: Super over

Which of these colours does not appear on the Olympic rings?

a. Blue

b. Yellow c. Black d. Orange Ans: Orange

Episode 14

Who became the first Indian woman footballer to sign a professional contract with for a European club? a. Bembem Devi

b. Tanvi Hans c. Bala Devi d. Aditi Chauhan Ans: Bala Devi

In 2018, which state government signed a contract to sponsor the Indian men's and women's hockey teams for five years?

a. Gujarat

b. Uttar Pradesh c. Madhya Pradesh d. Odisha Ans: Odisha Episode 15 What fruit is depicted on the top of the Wimbledon men's singles trophy?

a. Strawberry

b. Pineapple c. Bunch of grapes d. Apple Ans: Pineapple

Episode 16 In which of these sports can players be revived after they have been declared 'dead' or 'out'?

a. Kabaddi

b. Gilli Danda c. Wrestling d. Kho-Kho Ans: Kabaddi



In June 2021, who became the youngest player, male or female, to represent India in all three formats of international cricket? a. Deepti Sharma

b. Shafali Verma c. Chetan Sakaria d. Nitish Rana Ans: Shafali Verma

Episode 17 Complete the name of this bilateral test cricket series played between India and South Africa: _____________ Mandela Series

a. Nehru

b. Patel c. Vajpayee d. Gandhi Ans: Gandhi

Episode 18 Hockey player and Olympic bronze medallist Ashok Kumar is the son of which Olympian?

a. Major Dhyan Chand

b. Captain Roop Singh c. K D Jadhav d. Balbir Singh Sr Ans: Dhyan Chand

Episode 19 If you are up 40-30, 40-15, or 40-love and win one more point, you win the game. Which sport are we talking about?

a. Badminton

b. Boxing c. Table Tennis d. Tennis Ans: Tennis

Episode 20 Who among the following is the only Indian Olympic medallist in double trap shooting?

a. Abhinav Bindra

b. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore c. Vijay Kumar d. Gagan Narang Ans: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

The international hockey stadium in Mohali, Punjab is named after which hockey legend?

a. Leslie Claudius

b. Roop Singh c. Balbir Singh Senior d. Ajit Pal Singh Ans: Balbir Singh Senior

Hind Kesari and Maharashtra Kesari are championships relating to which sport?

a. Kabaddi

b. Wrestling c. Kho-Kho d. Sword fighting Ans: Wrestling

Episode 21 In which sport did the player seen in this picture represent India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

a. Wrestling

