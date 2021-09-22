A 'golden' bond: Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra a puppy named 'Tokyo'

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been in the spotlight since he won the historic gold medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics. And to mark the grand occassion, India's first-ever individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra gifts Chopra an adorable puppy. The Golden Retriever pup, who is named Tokyo, after the city that hosted the Games this year was handed over to Neeraj on Wednesday.



The 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medallist took to Twitter to share the photograph and wrote:



Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India's golden man @Neeraj_chopra1! I hope that "Tokyo" will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024 !

Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India's golden man @Neeraj_chopra1 ! I hope that "Tokyo" will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024 ! pic.twitter.com/54QxnPgDn8 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 22, 2021

Bindra was the first and one of only 2 Indians to win an Individual Olympic Gold Medal.[He is the first Indian to have held concurrently the world and Olympic titles for the men's 10-meter air rifle event, having earned those honours at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Chopra became the second Indian individual gold medal winner at the Olympics, where the javelin throw aced the final on 7 August with a throw of 87.58 m in his second attempt, becoming the first Indian Olympian to win a gold medal in athletics, and the first post-independence Indian Olympic medalist in athletics.















