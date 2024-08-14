Top 10 inspiring underdogs moments at Paris Olympics 2024

In a world of favourites and predicted outcomes, some athletes dared to dream bigger, delivering moments that captured the true Olympic spirit – making us gasp, cheer, and believe in the extraordinary.

Let us have a look at 10 underdog athletes and teams who dazzled at the Pari Olympics and went for glory.

1. Julien Alfred decimates Sha'Carri



Julien Alfred of St Lucia won the women’s 100m dash, pulling off a major upset. She set a new national record of 10.75s. This was the island nation's first-ever medal in an Olympic event.

While the favourite Sha’Carri Richardson settled for a silver, Tia Clayton was the only Jamaican in the final. She finished seventh.



Continuing her prowess, Julien clinched the 200m silver medal marking her arrival to the big stage.



2. Cole Hocker winning the 1500m final



In an unforgettable moment for American track and field, Cole Hocker emerged victorious in the men's 1500m final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.



Hocker's stunning performance, which included a new Olympic record time of 3:27.65s, secured him the gold medal and etched his name in history.

WHAT. A. FINISH.



Men's 1500m final felt like a movie.



🥇 3:27.65 Cole Hocker 🇺🇸 OR

🥈 3:27.79 Josh Kerr 🇬🇧 NR

🥇 3:27.65 Cole Hocker 🇺🇸 OR
🥈 3:27.79 Josh Kerr 🇬🇧 NR
🥉 3:27.80 Yared Nuguse 🇺🇸 PB

The race was packed with drama, featuring a fierce battle between Hocker and pre-race favourites Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr.



Hocker's tactical brilliance and incredible finishing kick proved to be the difference, allowing him to surge past his competitors in the final 200 meters and claim the coveted title.

3. Alice D'Amato clinching Balance Beam gold



Alice D'Amato made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning the gold medal in the balance beam event in gymnastics.

This marked Italy's first-ever gold in women's gymnastics and D'Amato's first individual Olympic title.

Alice finished as the penultimate athlete to qualify for the finals, thus all eyes were on Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, and Zhou Yaqin of China.

Alice shocked the world with a beautiful execution and artistry on the beam and stole the gold from the best in the business.

4. Vinesh Phogat beating Yui Susaki



Vinesh Phogat, who has seen almost everything in the past 18 months, created one of the biggest upsets at the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh, competing at the 50kg freestyle women’s wrestling, defeated Yui Susaki of Japan in the round of 16s.

Throwing it back to when Vinesh Phogat registered one of the biggest wins of her career to beat reigning Olympic champion and WR1 Yui Susaki of Japan at #Paris2024



📽️: @JioCinema

To contextualise further, Susaki has never been defeated by an international wrestler and won the gold medal at the last Olympics without conceding a single point.



Vinesh broke the Japanese wrestler's 82-0 winning streak.

5. Jamaica's sole Gold at Paris: Roje Stona



Roje Stona, a rising star from Jamaica, stunned the world in the men's discus throw event, securing the gold medal and setting a new Olympic record of 70.00 metres.

This was Jamaica's first and only gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics and the country's first-ever Olympic medal in any throwing event.

Stona's incredible performance surpassed the previous record of 69.89 meters set by Lithuania's Virgilijus Alekna in the 2004 Athens Olympics.



6. Thea LaFond clinching Dominica's first-ever medal



Thea LaFond made history for the Caribbean island nation of Dominica by clinching the gold medal in the women's triple jump event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.



Her remarkable leap of 15.02 meters not only secured her the top spot on the podium but also set a new national record for Dominica.

One must note that Tokyo Olympics champion Yulimar Rojas was injured and didn't take part in the Paris Olympics.

This momentous victory marks Dominica's first-ever Olympic medal, a testament to LaFond's exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

7. Cape Verde winning their first-ever medal



Daniel Varela de Pina, competing in the 51 kg boxing category, won the first-ever Olympic medal in Cape Verde's history at the Paris 2024 Games.

O Primeiro



O Primeiro

A shining moment for our state partner Cabo Verde and native son David de Pina, who brought home the country's first-ever Olympic medal after earning a bronze in the flyweight division of men's boxing. Congratulations David!

Cape Verde, also known as Cabo Verde, is a small island nation in the African continent, Daniel's medal is a testament to the fact that smaller nations are now not only participating but going for medals.



8. Rugby: France upsetting Fiji



In a thrilling display of athleticism and determination, France's Rugby Sevens team captured the hearts of the nation by securing the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.



This momentous victory marked the host nation's first gold of the Games and their first-ever Olympic medal in rugby sevens. The team's star player, Antoine Dupont, delivered an exceptional performance, scoring two crucial tries and setting up another to seal the win against the two-time defending champions, Fiji.

The atmosphere at the Stade de France was electric as the home crowd erupted in celebration, witnessing their heroes etch their names in Olympic history.

9. Adriana Ruano winning Women's Shooting Trap gold



Adriana Ruano, representing Guatemala, made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning a gold medal in the women's shooting trap event.

This marked Guatemala's first-ever Olympic medal in shooting and their second medal overall at the Paris Games.

Ruano's impressive performance in the shooting range showcased her accuracy and composure under pressure, solidifying her place among the world's top trap shooters.



10. North Korean Mixed Doubles Pair in Table Tennis



North Korea exceeded expectations at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Despite sending a modest contingent of only 16 athletes to the Paris 2024 Olympics, North Korea has managed to secure an impressive 6 medals.

But the limelight was on North Korea's silver medal in the table tennis mixed doubles event. In a pleasant surprise, the pairing of Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong defied expectations, showcasing their skills and determination against formidable opponents.

North Korean, South Korean, & Chinese athletes 📸 took an Olympics selfie together on Tuesday!



This is what people > politics looks like, a moment that transcends borders & governments 🕊️ #northkorea #korea #2024olympics



Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The pair were seeded last in the mixed-doubles events. In their journey to the final, they defeated the second-seeded Japanese, fourth-seeded Indonesian, and eighth-seeded Swedish, before bowing out to the top-seeded Chinese pair.



North Korea's performance at the Paris Olympics served as a reminder of the power of sports to transcend political and cultural boundaries. It also underscores the potential of athletes from even the most isolated nations to achieve greatness on the world stage.