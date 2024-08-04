Who is Julien Alfred- St Lucia's first-ever Olympic medalist

There were stunned faces at the beautiful Stade de France stadium as there was an unexpected gold medalist in the women's 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the field of World Champion Sha'carri Richardson and other big names such as Daryll Neita, Mujinga Kambundji, and Marie-Josée Ta Lou, the 23-year-old sprinter from St Lucia won the gold medal.

Current Indoor World Champion in 60m, Julien Alfred ran a timing of 10.72 seconds to clinch the gold medal and create a new national record.

HISTORY IS MADE! 🥹🥇



One year after turning pro, Julien Alfred wins St. Lucia’s FIRST EVER Olympic medal. 👏#OlympicGames | #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/ClnaNs4SfT — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 3, 2024

One of the favourites Sha’Carri Richardson won silver with a timing of 10.87 but the American never really threatened and her compatriot Melissa Jefferson claimed bronze in 10.92.



Double Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce, appearing in her fifth Olympics, was listed as ‘Did Not Start’ shortly before the semi-finals, and her lane remained empty.

The medal was special for Julien as it is the first-ever medal for her country St Lucia which has been participating in the Summer Olympics since 1996.

Who is Julien Alfred?

The 23-year-old from Ciceron, Castries, Julien had a tough childhood as she lost her father at an early age.

Julien is the current Indoor World Champion in women's 60m where she clocked stunning 6.98s at the 2024 Indoor World Championships.

Her timing of 10.72 seconds in the women's 100m final is the new national record of St Lucia and her personal best.

Earlier last month, Julien won the Monaco Diamond League with a timing of 10.85 seconds. She has also won the silver medal in the same event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A student of the University of Texas, Alfred is a regular in the NCAA circuit. She also received the Bowerman award for being the NCAA top female track and field athlete in 2023.



