Olympics

Olympic 2024 Day 15 LIVE: Reetika Hooda, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances on Day 15 of the Paris Olympics 2024.

X

Reetika Hooda will look to win a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. (Photo credit: WFI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 10 Aug 2024 5:27 AM GMT

Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE Day 15: Reetika Hooda, the Indian 76kg freestyle wrestler, will look to go all the way at the Olympic Games on Saturday. Reetika faces Bernadett Nagy of Hungary in Round of 16.

In golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will look to better their performance in Round of 4.

Catch live updates:

Live Updates

2024-08-10 05:04:07
WrestlingParis OlympicsAditi AshokGolfOlympic Games
