Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Olympics
Olympic 2024 Day 15 LIVE: Reetika Hooda, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances on Day 15 of the Paris Olympics 2024.
Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE Day 15: Reetika Hooda, the Indian 76kg freestyle wrestler, will look to go all the way at the Olympic Games on Saturday. Reetika faces Bernadett Nagy of Hungary in Round of 16.
In golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will look to better their performance in Round of 4.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
2024-08-10 05:04:07
- 10 Aug 2024 5:24 AM GMT
August 10th Schedule
To read more in-depth about India's schedule: click here.
- 10 Aug 2024 5:19 AM GMT
Hello and welcome
Welcome to the penultimate day of the daily blog for the Paris Olympics 2024. Stay tuned for live updates!
Next Story