Olympics 2024: Who is India Sardjoe, the first-ever breaker to secure a win?

In a historic milestone in the sport of breaking, we have our first-ever breaker to secure a win at the Paris Olympics 2024, and her name is India.

'India' Sardjoe, an 18-year-old "b-girl India," is a breakdancer from The Hague, Netherlands.

The Dutch danger beat team member Manizha Talash, or "b-girl Talash," in the first-ever breaking battle at the Olympics, kicking off the women's competition as breaking, or break dancing, debuted at the Paris Games on Friday.

Catch up with European breaking champion India Sardjoe as she dives into her journey in breaking, Paris 2024 and beyond in the new original series, 'Athletes to Watch Paris 2024'

Born in 2006 to her father of Indo-Surinamese heritage, and her mother who is half-Indian and half-Dutch, created a rich cultural backdrop that shaped her early years.



Surrounded by traditional music and family gatherings filled with dance, Sardjoe was immersed in a world that nurtured her passion for movement from a young age.

Her mother, an accomplished dancer with a love for bachata, provided an early influence that would spark Sardjoe's interest in dance.

Initially captivated by football, Sardjoe's focus shifted when she discovered hip-hop, and soon after, the expressive world of breakdancing.

Halve finalist! 🙌



In drie rondes wint India Sardjoe van haar Japanse tegenstandster! In de halve finale treft ze een andere b-girl uit Japan.

Despite her early experiences with hip-hop, breakdancing’s vibrant and high-energy moves truly resonated with her.



Rise to prominence

By the age of 10, Sardjoe had already made a name for herself by winning the Dutch national championship in the Under-12 category, an early indicator of her prodigious talent.

In 2022, within just six months, she clinched titles at the Dutch, European, and World Championships.

These victories not only cemented her status as a leading figure in the breakdancing community but also put the Netherlands on the global dance map.

Despite the typical practice of using pseudonyms, Sardjoe chose to compete under her real name, embracing her true identity in the competitive arena.

Guided by her coach, Ton Steenvoorden, and performing as a part of the breakdancing groups Heavyhitters and Hustlekidz, Sardjoe continued to refine her skills and push the boundaries of the sport.