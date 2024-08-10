Wrestling
Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: Reetika Hooda loses in quarters of women's 76 Kg, hopes for a repechage- Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the wrestling program at Paris Olympics as India's last wrestler, Reetika will be in action.
Olympics 2024 Wrestling Live: The wrestling program will continue at Paris Olympics as the last batch of weight categories will unveil on Saturday.
Indian wrestler Reetika will also start her campaign in Paris today in women's 76 Kg freestyle event. She is the only Indian wrestler left in the the competition.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 10 Aug 2024 11:11 AM GMT
Aiperi wins the bout on criteria. Reetika sights Repechage
Reetika Hooda (IND) 1-1 Aiperi Medet Kyzy (KGZ)
- 10 Aug 2024 11:09 AM GMT
Aiperi gets back on level terms with passivity
Reetika Hooda (IND) 1-1 Aiperi Medet Kyzy (KGZ)
- 10 Aug 2024 11:06 AM GMT
Aiperi takes the first point on the passivity, leads at half time
Reetika Hooda (IND) 1-0 Aiperi Medet Kyzy (KGZ)
- 10 Aug 2024 11:02 AM GMT
Here we go.....
Reetika is about to hit the ground against world no.1 Aiperi of Krgysthan, sighting a historic win.
- 10 Aug 2024 9:47 AM GMT
Reetika progressed to the quarterfinals with a technical superiority win
Reetika Hooda (IND) 12-2 Bernadette Nagy (HUN)
- 10 Aug 2024 9:46 AM GMT
Reetika finds a good take down and then a scissor turn
Reetika Hooda (IND) 10-2 Bernadette Nagy (HUN)
- 10 Aug 2024 9:44 AM GMT
Another take down for Reetika on the edge of the mat
Reetika Hooda (IND) 6-2 Bernadette Nagy (HUN)
- 10 Aug 2024 9:43 AM GMT
Nagy finds a good takedown in the final seconds of the first half
Reetika Hooda (IND) 4-2 Bernadette Nagy (HUN)
- 10 Aug 2024 9:42 AM GMT
Reetika finds a good takedown and half turn, gaining a good lead
Reetika Hooda (IND) 4-0 Bernadette Nagy (HUN)