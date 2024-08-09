Olympics
Olympics 2024 Day 14 LIVE: Aman Sehrawat to fight for medal, Aditi Ashok, Indian relay teams in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performance on August 9 at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE Day 14: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat will look to add one more medal to India's tally of five. Aman faces Puerto Rican wrestler Darian Cruz in the 57kg bronze medal playoff.
In athletics, the Indian men's and women's 4x400 relay teams will be in action in Round 1 of Heat 2.
In golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will aim to pull themselves up the ladder.
- 9 Aug 2024 5:45 AM GMT
Men’s Hockey: Netherlands defeats Germany to win its 3rd gold medal!
Netherlands won their third gold medal at the Olympics by shootout (3-1) after leveling the score 1-1 with Germany in regular time.
The Dutch team secured the gold following their victory at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.
Interestingly, in that game, they also won by shootout (5-4) after a 3-3 tie with South Korea in regulation time.
- 9 Aug 2024 5:28 AM GMT
The javelin gold was not meant to be for India!
Yesterday, there were mixed emotions about Neeraj Chopra’s silver medal. While some were pleased with the achievement, others were disappointed about not winning gold.
The gold was claimed by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who set a new Olympic record with his impressive throw of 92.97 meters.
Nadeem, who had consistently finished just behind Neeraj in international competitions, finally broke the pattern and secured the Olympic gold. Read about his journey below.
- 9 Aug 2024 4:41 AM GMT
August 9 Schedule
Athletics
Women's 4x400 relay team Round-1 - 2:10 PM
Men's 4x400 relay team Round-1 - 2:35 PM
Golf
Women's Individual Stroke Play Round-3 - Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar - 12:30 PM
Wrestling
Women's Freestyle 57kg Repechage - 2:30 PM* - Anshu Malik
Men's Freestyle 57kg Medal matches - 10:35 PM* - Aman Sehrawat
Women's Freestyle 57kg Medal matches - 11:35 PM*
*Subject to qualification
*All Timings are in Indian Standard Time
- 9 Aug 2024 4:39 AM GMT
