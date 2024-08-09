Olympics 2024 Day 14 LIVE: Aman Sehrawat to fight for medal, Aditi Ashok, Indian relay teams in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE Day 14: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat will look to add one more medal to India's tally of five. Aman faces Puerto Rican wrestler Darian Cruz in the 57kg bronze medal playoff.

In athletics, the Indian men's and women's 4x400 relay teams will be in action in Round 1 of Heat 2.

In golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will aim to pull themselves up the ladder.

Catch live updates: